BMW plans to launch around 40 new models by the end of 2027 as it transitions most of its lineup to the reborn Neue Klasse portfolio. Many of these vehicles are actually scheduled for debut next year, making 2026 one of the busiest years in the company’s history. Whether you’re into coupes, sedans, or SUVs, there’ll be something for everyone. The icing on the cake will be the revival of a dormant ALPINA model.

BMW i3 NA0

In 2026, the i3 will return, but not as the quirky city hatchback you remember. This time, the nameplate will be used for a sedan. Although BMW has been selling a CLAR-based i3 long-wheelbase sedan in China, the upcoming model will be an all-new development.

Essentially a sedan version of the recently launched iX3 “NA5,” the i3 carries the internal codename “NA0.” Everything you liked (and disliked) about the SUV should carry over to the three-box sedan. Thanks to its lower, more aerodynamic body, efficiency is likely to improve even further. The iX3 is rated at up to 805 kilometers WLTP and 400 miles EPA, but the lower-riding sedan is expected to top those figures.

Echoing its SUV sibling, the i3 will launch in 50 xDrive guise with a dual-motor setup producing 463 hp and 475 lb-ft (645 Nm) of torque. Given that the iX3 sprints from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds, the sedan could shave that to 4.7 or 4.8 seconds thanks to a lower curb weight. Top speed should remain close to 130 mph (210 km/h).

While the iX3 features vertical kidney grilles, the i3 will adopt a wide horizontal design that appears to merge with the headlights. Inside, expect a streamlined Neue Klasse cabin with a central touchscreen and the Panoramic Vision windshield projection to carry over from the crossover. Production at BMW’s Munich plant is slated to start in July 2026, with an official debut likely in late spring or early summer.

3 Series G50

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the 3 Series will enter its eighth generation in 2026. Despite the camouflaged prototypes resembling the i3, the two cars are not cut from the same cloth. Codenamed “G50,” the new 3 Series sticks with the CLAR platform, meaning it retains a longer front section to accommodate combustion engines.

Alongside the familiar four-cylinder gasoline and diesel options, the inline-six lives on. The M Performance variant, rebranded as the M350, will keep all six cylinders and deliver around 417 hp, up from today’s M340i. Rear-wheel drive may not return, as BMW could make the M350 xDrive-only. A diesel-powered M340d successor seems unlikely, given that the X3 M40d has already been discontinued.

Inside, the gas-fueled 3 Series will mirror the i3 and iX3 with a 17.9-inch central touchscreen. The Panoramic Vision system will also make an appearance, featuring three fixed tiles in the driver’s line of sight and six configurable widgets to the right. Sadly, the iDrive rotary controller and most physical buttons are going away in the name of minimalism.

Production of the new 3 Series could move from Munich to Dingolfing, and start from November 2026. Its public debut should follow the i3 by a few months. The next M3 (“G84”) won’t enter production until July 2028.

7 Series G70 LCI

A larger sedan, the 7 Series, will also be refreshed in 2026. It’s getting a Life Cycle Impulse rather than a full Neue Klasse overhaul. Spy shots confirm the massive grille and split headlights will remain. Expect subtle Neue Klasse-inspired touches, but no radical exterior redesign.

Inside, the dashboard will be completely reworked to accommodate the latest iDrive. Like the 3 Series, it’ll lose the rotary controller in favor of a simplified layout. The high-tech Panoramic Vision is expected, and there may even be an optional passenger-side screen.

Production of the 7 Series facelift begins in July 2026.

ALPINA 7 Series G72

The facelifted 7 Series will be joined by the return of the ALPINA B7, possibly under a new name. The lineup will reportedly include three models: 740 xDrive, 760 xDrive, and an all-electric i7 70 xDrive. Yes, a fully electric ALPINA is coming. No, the V12 engine is not returning.

The ALPINA model will carry a different codename, “G72” instead of “G70,” suggesting extensive upgrades over the BMW counterpart. Expect design tweaks, fancier materials, and a more luxurious feel, positioning the model between a standard 7 Series and a Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Although it’s slated to debut next year, the ALPINA 7 Series may not go on sale until 2027.

X5 G65

Given today’s SUV craze, it’s no surprise the X5 will also be renewed. The fifth-generation “G65” X5 arrives next year with six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines in 40 xDrive and 40d xDrive forms. The lineup will later expand to include plug-in hybrids, V8 models, a battery-powered iX5, and even a hydrogen version due in 2028. A high-performance “G95” X5 M is expected later this decade.

Spy shots reveal the new X5 will adopt the Neue Klasse design language, complemented by a tech-heavy cabin similar to the iX3’s. The traditional instrument cluster is being phased out, replaced by the Panoramic Vision system and an optional 3D head-up display.

Unfortunately, one of the X5’s signature features might disappear: the split tailgate. Rumor has it BMW will switch to a single-piece design for… reasons, though that hasn’t been confirmed.

Production starts in August 2026.

M2 xDrive G87

For purists, the M2 is getting a significant update in 2026. The compact coupe will likely gain xDrive, presumably available only with an automatic transmission. Expect 469 hp and at least 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque from the familiar twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six.

The AWD M2 will coexist with the rear-wheel-drive version, much like the M3 and M4 are offered with or without xDrive. Naturally, AWD will cost extra; as a reference, there’s currently a $2,000 gap between RWD and AWD M440i models.

The first M2 with all-wheel drive could roll off the assembly line in August 2026.

M2 Track Package G87

BMW will also introduce a new Track Package for the M2. While it won’t turn the car into a CSL, it will add M Performance parts and possibly a few exclusive mechanical tweaks. The M2 Track Package remains road legal, but it’s unclear if the upgrades will be available as retrofits for existing cars. Weight reduction hasn’t been confirmed, but increased power is plausible, given the M2 CS already makes 523 hp.

Elsewhere, we wouldn’t rule out another coachbuilt model at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Following the sold-out Skytop and Speedtop, expectations are high for another ultra-exclusive project with an astronomical price tag.

While 2026 will bring a wave of new models, some nameplates will bow out. The X4, Z4, and 8 Series are nearing the end of the line, with final deliveries expected next year.