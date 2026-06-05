Just like every other M car, the fully electric BMW M3 (ZA0) has to undergo 8,000 kilometers of prototype testing at the Green Hell.

Article Summary The fifth episode from BMW's teaser campaign for the electric M3 drops on June 6.

A teaser clip featuring the M3 ZA0 whets our appetite for what's to come.

The first electric BMW M car will be launched in 2027 but only after covering 8,000 kilometers (4,971 miles) at the Nordschleife.

Never in BMW’s history has there been such a long teaser campaign for an upcoming product. The M division has been previewing the electric M3 since 2024, when it was still a test mule based on the i4 M50. With the production version not expected until next year, there’s still plenty of time left to build hype around the “ZA0.”

The fifth episode of the teaser video series arrives tomorrow, and the M side of the company is offering a preview in the meantime. Head of BMW M, Frank van Meel, shares insights into the electric M3 and how it must undergo the same rigorous testing as every combustion model before it. That includes more than 8,000 kilometers (nearly 5,000 miles) of testing at the Nürburgring before it gets the green light for production.

One of the key messages in the video is BMW’s focus on repeatable performance, even under the extreme conditions of the Green Hell. As previously announced, the electric M3 will feature a dedicated lithium-ion battery pack with a net capacity of over 100 kWh. Even if future owners never take their cars to the Nürburgring, BMW is confident the car will handle repeated high-performance driving without compromise.

Sustained Performance

Sustaining consistent performance is particularly challenging for EVs, as batteries tend to heat up under heavy load. To address this, the new M3 will use a bespoke cooling system designed to maintain temperatures within acceptable limits, preventing performance degradation. As with the standard i3, the high-performance model will rely on BMW’s sixth-generation battery technology with cylindrical cells.

The video also serves as a reminder that the electric M3 will still make a sound, even with four electric motors instead of a traditional inline-six or V8. BMW has recorded the sounds of its naturally aspirated 4.4-liter V8 (S65), 5.0-liter V10 (S85), and twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six (S55), with plans to integrate them into future electric M models. The goal is to create “a new sound experience, shaped from generations of BMW M engines.” At the same time, the electric M3 won’t attempt to mimic the combustion model Munich has been selling for 40 years.

BMW states that “there’s absolutely no contradiction between electric mobility and sportiness. Quite the opposite!” If you disagree, another combustion-powered M3 is on the way in 2028. The “G84” is expected to feature a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six, though not the same unit found in today’s “G80.”

Instead, it will likely adopt mild-hybrid technology to comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations. Even the current “S58” engine in the M3 has recently been updated with a new pre-chamber combustion process to meet upcoming Euro 7 standards.