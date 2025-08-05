Like all good things in life, the Z4 will eventually come to an end. We’ve been reporting on the roadster’s demise for a while now, and the clock is ticking. BMW will likely pull the plug on the “G29” in May 2026, with the final units of the M40i headed for the US market. But before the sporty cabrio drives off into the proverbial sunset, it’s allegedly getting a last hurrah.

Some believed the M40i with a manual gearbox was the swan song, but apparently, that’s not the case. A new report from a reliable insider posting on the Bimmer Post forums claims a Final Edition is in the works. BMW will supposedly release it next spring, just before production of the third-generation Z4 ends.

BMW is no stranger to Final Edition models. The 8 Series bowed out last year in Japan with a namesake limited-run version based on the M850i. The M3 MT Final Edition was the last of the three-pedal breed in the Land of the Rising Sun, where the M8 models received the Final Edition treatment as well. The United States got an M760i Final V12 a few years ago to mark the end of the line for the 6.6-liter, twin-turbo “N74.” Looking further back, we remember the X5 M50d and X7 M50d Final Edition signaling the quad-turbo diesel’s retirement.

As for what BMW has planned for the Z4 Final Edition, your guess is as good as ours. Presumably, the soft-top convertible will get the Individual treatment with an eye-catching color. Perhaps a unique wheel design is also in store. We imagine there will be tweaks inside the cabin, such as different upholstery and trim. Special badging to mark the end of production would make sense.

Logic suggests it’ll be based on the M Performance version, and it would be fitting to throw in a stick shift. As for pricing, we’d wager it’ll cost around $80,000. Maybe even more, considering a three-pedal Z4 M40i with an Individual color currently retails for $76,025. Whether the Final Edition will be limited to a few markets or offered globally remains to be seen.

What comes after? Well, nothing. From what we’ve heard, a direct successor to the G29 isn’t in the cards. Toyota has pledged to keep the Supra alive with a next-generation model, even if it means going solo. Much like the outgoing Z4, the coupe is built by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria. The current Supra will also bow out in 2026 after a Final Edition for Europe and Japan, fitted with BMW’s most powerful B58 engine version to date.

Source: Bimmer Post