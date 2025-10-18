It’s been a busy week at the BMW M Test Center in Nürburg. Not only have car paparazzi spotted the electric M3 charging its battery, but they’ve also caught a glimpse of the first-ever iX5. Technically, there’s already an iX5, but you can’t buy it, since it’s part of a hydrogen test fleet of prototypes. With the next-generation G65, an X5 without a combustion engine will finally be available to customers.

BMW is working on both a hydrogen-powered iX5 and a conventional battery-electric version. The latter appears in a new spy video filmed on a foggy day near the famous German race track where many automakers test their future products. Although the zero-emission SUV remains heavily camouflaged, the Neue Klasse-inspired face is immediately recognizable. Here’s hoping you like the new iX3’s design, because from the looks of it, the iX5 will follow a similar template.

The retro-flavored vertical grille won’t appear on all future BMWs. Horizontal kidneys are planned for non-SUV models. The i3 sedan will integrate the grille and headlights in a style reminiscent of the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. Meanwhile, larger models such as the 7 Series and X7 will keep their oversized grilles and split headlights. Thankfully, smaller vehicles will adopt a subtler, less ostentatious look.

An SUV’s profile rarely stands out, but there’s an intriguing detail worth noting. Notice how the door handles aren’t where you’d expect them? That’s because the next X5 will ditch conventional handles altogether. Instead, small winglets neatly integrated into the beltline will provide access to the cabin. The doors are likely electrically operated for a setup already used in the M8-based Skytop and Speedtop coachbuilt duo.

At the rear, this prototype is clearly wearing temporary taillights. The production units will stretch wider, nearly meeting in the middle of the tailgate. A discreetly updated BMW roundel will separate the two clusters. A sporty roof spoiler with vertical fins is visible beneath the camouflage, while a horizontal black strip on the tailgate suggests the split-opening rear hatch is here to stay.

One feature we wish BMW would adopt is hiding the rear wiper under the spoiler. That would smooth out the design and align better with the Neue Klasse’s clean aesthetic. It’s a small detail, but relocating the wiper to the top of the rear glass, visible only when in use, would make for a tidier look.

BMW won’t begin production of the next X5 until August 2026, so expect an official debut next summer. In the meantime, you can count on plenty more spy photos and teasers, some likely offering a first glimpse of a radically redesigned interior featuring iDrive X and Panoramic Vision as the main highlights.