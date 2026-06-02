The Spectre Series II also has more power for both the standard model and the hotter Black Badge version by using the dual-motor setup from the new BMW i7 M70.

Article Summary Rolls-Royce is fitting a NACS port to the Spectre, opening access to the Supercharger charging network and cutting the charging time by 14%.

It goes an EPA-estimated 308 miles on a single charge, or 16% more than before.

The standard Spectre now makes 593 hp and 749 lb-ft, while the Spectre Black Badge is rated at 670 hp and 811 lb-ft.

Electric vehicles evolve at a rapid pace, and that benefits not only next-generation models but existing cars as well. Current EVs can also benefit from the latest developments, as evidenced by the recently unveiled i7 facelift. For 2027, BMW’s biggest electric sedan delivers more range and faster charging. Naturally, Rolls-Royce is also reaping the benefits of being under the BMW Group umbrella.

The Spectre is transitioning to the Series II version, which is basically Rolls-Royce’s equivalent of a BMW Life Cycle Impulse. Although it looks largely unchanged, substantial updates lie beneath the skin of the ultra-luxury coupe. Open the charging flap, and you’ll find a native NACS port, eliminating the need for an adapter. By adopting the North American Charging Standard, Spectre owners can charge directly at Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Owners will travel farther, as revisions to the battery pack increase range by 16% to an EPA-estimated 308 miles (496 kilometers). In the WLTP cycle, the range boost is even bigger, at 18%, reaching 390 miles (628 kilometers). Charging times have been reduced by 14%, thanks to what Rolls-Royce describes as “re-engineered battery cell technology.” The company hasn’t detailed the changes, but the improvements come as no surprise given that the new BMW i7 also delivers significantly better range and charging performance than before.

The Spectre Black Badge Is Just As Powerful As The New BMW i7 M70

Not that the Spectre was lacking in power, but Rolls-Royce has still found room for more. The standard model now produces 593 hp and 749 lb-ft (1,015 Nm), rising 16 hp and 85 lb-ft (115 Nm). Step up to the Black Badge, and output rises to 670 hp and a colossal 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm). That’s an improvement of 20 hp and 18 lb-ft (25 Nm). If those figures sound familiar, there’s a good reason: they match the outputs of the new i7 M70.

But the Spectre Series II isn’t just about numbers. Rolls-Royce is also introducing a newly designed 23-inch forged wheel featuring an intricate multi-spoke layout. Available in either a partially or fully polished finish, each wheel requires up to six hours of hand-finishing. While the body carries over unchanged, the electric coupe gains a new Ethereal Blue paint finish exclusive to the model. Additionally, most of the chrome trim on the Black Badge can be replaced with dark detailing, although the Pantheon Grille remains polished to emphasize that it is, above all else, a Rolls-Royce.

The Series II also brings several interior updates. Rolls-Royce now offers a Duality Twill upholstery option featuring an astonishing 2.6 million stitches and more than 10 miles of thread. Completing the interior takes up to 25 hours and can be finished in Chocolate, Lilac, Black, or the new Sage green color introduced for 2027. Alternatively, customers can choose from more than 50 thread colors.

Spectre Series II Gets Even More Interior Customization Options

Alternatively, Spectre buyers can opt for a feature called Placed Perforation, which incorporates 78,138 perforations measuring 0.03 inch, 0.04 inch, and 0.05 inch in diameter. These perforations appear on the shoulder and headrest areas of both the front and rear seats and can also be added to the illuminated door panels. Other Series II enhancements include a new Brindled Walnut veneer and an illuminated dashboard featuring a wave pattern formed by 8,108 individual pixel-like light elements. Even the analog clock has been redesigned and now draws inspiration from precision aviation instruments.

Deliveries start in North America towards the end of the year, with pricing details to be disclosed closer to launch. The order books open this week.

As a final note, Rolls-Royce says Spectre owners tend to drive their cars more than buyers of other models from Goodwood. One European owner, for example, accumulated 30,000 miles (48,280 kilometers) in just two years. That’s roughly three times the average mileage covered by a typical Rolls-Royce owner.