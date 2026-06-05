The limited-run super wagon is the highlight of a special sales event organized in Bulgaria for the BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad brands.

Article Summary BMW Group Bulgaria is putting nearly 120 new and used cars and motorcycles under the same roof.

The BMW & MINI EXPO is open until Sunday, June 7 and has free admission.

A limited-run M3 CS Touring in Sapphire Black takes center stage.

BMW is making it easier for prospective customers in Bulgaria to shop by bringing nearly 120 cars and motorcycles under one roof. Until the end of the week, the Inter Expo Center in Sofia is hosting new and used products across the BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad brands. Even if you’re not planning a purchase, it’s a good opportunity to explore the breadth of the company’s lineup.

We’d go for the star car alone. The highlight of this year’s BMW & MINI EXPO is unquestionably the M3 CS Touring. While the full list of vehicles is not available, the hardcore G81 is likely the rarest of the bunch. We won’t be seeing much of the performance wagon, since recent CS models have typically been limited to a single production year. Although an exact number hasn’t been announced, the M4 CS Coupe was capped at 1,700 units.

This M3 CS Touring is displayed in Sapphire Black, though other paint finishes were available: British Racing Green, Laguna Seca Blue, and Frozen Solid White. Although the M3 CS Sedan recently made a surprise comeback with a manual twist, a long-roof sibling shouldn’t be expected. That’s highly unlikely, as the Touring is offered exclusively with xDrive.

SUVs Aplenty

Hardly a surprise in today’s SUV-obsessed world, most of the vehicles on display are from the X range. There are some interesting examples, including a couple of XMs and several iXs. Consumers continue to gravitate toward crossovers, and BMW is capitalizing on this trend with a wide variety of X models. The new X5, debuting this summer, will arrive at the perfect time and will be joined by an electric iX5 to further broaden the luxury SUV’s appeal. In 2027, the second-generation X7 and first-ever iX7 will follow.

The 2026 BMW & MINI EXPO is impressively elaborate. It extends far beyond a static display of cars and a handful of motorcycles. In addition to buying new or certified pre-owned vehicles, attendees can have their current cars evaluated for a potential buyback. They can also take test drives and get better acquainted with the ever-growing M Performance Parts catalog.

Elsewhere, an original i3 hatchback can also be spotted, likely among the oldest vehicles on display. The first-generation model went out of production about four years ago. However, it will be indirectly replaced by an entry-level i1 electric compact car later this decade. Meanwhile, the i3 name has since returned on a completely different vehicle: the electric 3 Series Sedan based on the Neue Klasse architecture.

The BMW & MINI EXPO runs daily from 10 AM to 7:30 PM local time until Sunday, June 7. Admission is free.