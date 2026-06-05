South Korea's BMW M850i ​​Heritage Edition is limited to 49 units, and only three of them are available in Bright Red.

Article Summary The last hurrah for the 8 Series is available in Bright Red, Daytona Violet, Mauritius Blue, Oxford Green, and Cosmos Black.

It goes on sale on BMW South Korea's online shop on June 9 at 3 PM local time.

The Korean-market BMW M850i Heritage Edition costs 156.6 million won, or nearly $102,000 at current exchange rates.

Most markets have already said their goodbyes to the 8 Series. However, there’s still time to snatch one up in South Korea before the 8er rides off into the proverbial sunset. Announced last August for the United States and Canada, the M850i Edition M Heritage is about to go on sale in the East Asian country as well. Out of a total production run of 500 units, South Korea will receive just 49 cars.

This Bright Red finish will be the rarest of them all, as BMW plans to offer only three vehicles in this eye-catching color. Other retro-inspired shades include Daytona Violet (4 units), Mauritius Blue (5 units), Oxford Green (17 units), and Cosmos Black (20 units). Regardless of color choice, all cars feature a carbon-fiber roof with M-colored stripes.

Much like the North American version, the special edition is based on the M850i Gran Coupe. The Korean model carries over the same 20-inch two-tone 895 M double-spoke wheels and model-exclusive door sills bearing the M Heritage Edition script. Inside, BMW combines black Individual Merino leather with Alcantara and diamond quilting. Alcantara also extends to the upper door-handle sections, dashboard, and headliner.

The BMW M850i Heritage Edition Has A Few Interior Upgrades

Elsewhere, BMW enhances the cabin with M tri-color stitching on the seats, door panels, and seatbelts, while adding a specially designed, non-illuminated M badge to the front headrests. Rounding out the upgrades are a matte carbon-fiber center console, glass-accented switchgear, and an M Heritage Edition logo on the cupholder cover.

Aside from the exterior color, this final sendoff for the second-generation 8 Series comes in a fixed, generously equipped specification. Features include everything from four-zone automatic climate control and soft-closing doors to a Bowers & Wilkins sound system and Driving Assistant Professional.

South Korean buyers interested in securing an 8 Series before it disappears will be able to order the M850i Heritage Edition beginning next week. BMW will sell it exclusively through its online store starting June 9 at 3:00 PM local time. Pricing is set at 156.6 million won, or nearly $102,000 at current exchange rates. That makes it significantly more affordable than the U.S.-market version, which carries a $131,575 sticker price and entered production last November.

What comes next? As previously reported, BMW is unlikely to introduce a third-generation 8 Series anytime soon. There have been reports of an electric Gran Coupe successor, but none have ever been confirmed. The 8er will continue to live on indirectly through the 50-unit Skytop and 70-unit Speedtop. ALPINA’s stunning new coupe is also based on the 8 Series platform, but there are currently no plans for a production version.