When ALPINA retired the B7 in September 2022, there were no plans to bring it back. Well, not that we knew of at that point. However, management has since changed. After acquiring the niche luxury brand, BMW is now calling the shots and is looking to expand the 7 Series portfolio once again. Not today or tomorrow, but with the G70’s Life Cycle Impulse. While the facelifted BMW model is all set to enter production in July 2026, the ALPINA counterpart will follow a year later.

Let’s talk power. As you may recall, the defunct B7 had 591 hp on tap, but we’re happy to report BMWBLOG has learned the ALPINA 7 Series revival will pack a monstrous 617 hp. It will be the most potent 7 with a gasoline engine in BMW’s flagship sedan history, surpassing the previous B7 and the M760i with its mighty V12. As to which engine it’ll get, all signs point to the S68, complete with a mild-hybrid setup.

This time, BMW is doing things differently with the ALPINA-badged 7 Series. Instead of a single B7 model, it’s planning an additional inline-six 740 flavor. Its eight-cylinder sibling could bear the 760 moniker. Alongside the gas models, there could be two purely electric members: 80 and 100. We expect the latter to serve as the most potent 7er with as much as 671 hp on tap.

Sources close to Munich claim BMW has assigned the ALPINA models a different codename. Rather than sharing the “G70” internal designation with Munich’s 7 Series, the cars from Buchloe are known as the “G72.” ALPINA will start pampering the facelifted 7 from July 2027.

Elsewhere in the lineup, we’ve recently reported on the second-generation X7 getting the ALPINA treatment. We’re curious to find out which other BMWs will follow since the portfolio will likely include more than these two models. Chances are the focus will be on the higher-end cars, so don’t look for another B3. At the moment of writing, we haven’t heard anything about a dedicated ALPINA model separate from the BMW lineup.