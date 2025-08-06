2025 marks the big five-o for the 3 Series, having entered production in July 1975 when the first E21 rolled off the assembly line in Munich. Naturally, BMW is celebrating the milestone by giving the luxury sedan its fair share of special editions. China led the way with a 50 Years Edition, followed by Australia with a 50 Jahre Edition. Now it’s Japan’s turn, albeit with a more complicated name: 50th Anniversary Special Limited Edition.

It’s a three-in-one affair, as customers can order the car as a 318i, 320d, or the high-performance M340i. Buyers can also choose between the sedan (G20) and the more practical Touring (G21). BMW caps production at 710 units across the three variants and two body styles. Predictably, the M Performance model is the rarest, limited to just five sedans and five wagons. BMW Japan is offering 400 sedans and 200 wagons for the lesser gas model, while the diesel is restricted to 50 vehicles per body style.

Compared to a standard 318i or 320d, the special edition includes a host of upgrades. Highlights range from M Sport brake calipers and 19-inch black wheels to high-gloss black mirror caps and a trunk lid spoiler (sedan only). The headlights, kidney grille, and exhaust tips receive the Shadowline treatment for a darker, more aggressive appearance. Inside, BMW Japan enhances the cabin with tinted glass, silver trim, and M-branded seatbelts. The diesel variant also benefits from Vernasca leather upholstery and the upgraded Luxury instrument panel with double-felled seams.

For those who prefer more cylinders under the hood, the inline-six M340i comes finished in Sparkling Graphite Metallic. BMW adds a suite of M Performance Parts, including a carbon fiber front splitter and rear spoiler. High-gloss black accents, Alcantara knee pads, and silver interior trim round out the upgrades.

Several of these features aren’t available on a standard 3 Series in Japan. BMW predictably charges customers a premium to get behind the wheel of the 50th Anniversary Special Limited Edition. Prices start at ￥6,980,000 ($47,300) for the 318i sedan and go up to ￥11,240,000 ($76,200) for the M340i Touring.

BMW is already taking orders in the Land of the Rising Sun, with deliveries set to begin in November. It’s the latest in a long line of Japan-exclusive specials, such as the M3 MT Final Edition launched in 2024 as the G80’s manual-equipped swan song.

Source: BMW Japan