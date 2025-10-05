Why did BMW choose to debut the new iX3 as its first Neue Klasse model in the modern era? Because as much as we love cars, SUVs pay the bills. Still, Munich knows sedans will always have a place in the lineup and decades of tradition to uphold. Come 2026, the i3 will make a global return after years of being limited to China as a long-wheelbase, electric 3 Series.

Codenamed “NA0,” the i3 will essentially serve as the sedan counterpart to the iX3. According to a reliable BMW insider who frequently (and accurately) posts on the Bimmer Post forums, the first version to arrive will be the 50x. It’s set to launch initially in Europe, with production beginning in July next year. U.S.-spec models will follow in November 2026.

The i3 50 xDrive is expected to mirror the iX3 50 xDrive’s technical specs. However, it may deliver a longer range, given that sedans are typically lighter and more aerodynamic than SUVs. BMW promises a maximum WLTP range of 500 miles (805 kilometers) for the crossover. An educated guess tells us the three-box saloon should slightly exceed that. In the United States, BMW estimates around 400 miles for the iX3 based on the EPA’s testing procedure.

While the iX3 is slated to gain a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive 40 sDrive variant in 2027, there’s no confirmation yet of a similar i3 version. At the other end of the range, the same insider claims an M Performance i3 will enter production in March 2027 for both Europe and the U.S.

This hotter variant is reportedly named the i3 M60 xDrive. Although full specifications remain under wraps, it’s safe to assume the electric sports sedan will pack more power than the 463 horsepower and 476 pound-feet (645 Newton-meters) of the i3 50 xDrive. A full-blown M version is also in development for early 2027. Following BMW’s long-standing practice of assigning unique internal codes to M models, it’ll carry the designation “ZA0” rather than “NA0.”

All i3 versions will be built in Munich, but the combustion-powered 3 Series (“G50”) won’t join them. Instead, production of the gas-fueled 3er is allegedly moving to Dingolfing. The recently spotted M3 (“G84”) should roll off the same assembly line once production starts in July 2028.

