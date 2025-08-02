The BMW Speedtop isn’t as exclusive as last year’s Skytop. While the M8-based convertible was limited to 50 units, its shooting brake follow-up is capped at 70 cars. The targa beauty enjoyed a “hugely positive response” following its debut last year at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Similarly, BMW now says the two-door wagon was “immediately sold out” after its debut on the shores of Lake Como in May.

Speaking during the earnings call about H1 2025 results, Oliver Zipse said the gorgeous gran tourer is no longer available. The firm’s CEO didn’t go into specifics about how much wealthy customers paid, but did say the Speedtop was “in the upper price range in a never-before-achieved price range.” Sources familiar with the matter have told us the car cost approximately €500,000 or $500,000, echoing the Skytop before it.

But if our insiders are correct, these M8-based cars aren’t the most expensive to carry the BMW roundel. That title goes to the 3.0 CSL, a retro-flavored M4 CSL featuring the company’s most powerful inline-six ever and a six-speed manual gearbox. Only 50 cars were made to celebrate half a century of the M division. Each modern-day Batmobile changed hands for an unconfirmed €750,000. One of the cars was subsequently sold at auction for a little over €1 million.

Previously, the most expensive new BMW had been the M3 E46 GTR, which you’ll remember from Need for Speed Most Wanted. The Strassenversion was a two-seater homologation special with a V8 engine capped at 10 units for €250,000 apiece.

There’s more where that came from. BMW is already dropping hints about additional low-volume products. Deep-pocketed enthusiasts should know the company has assigned a build slot for a proper M car. Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at M, recently told us that the “team who does the small series planning” has a “slot reserved for BMW M.”

Whether Munich will make a habit of launching a limited-run car every year at Villa d’Este remains unclear. We reckon BMW is encouraged by the success of the Skytop and Speedtop to green-light other special cars. In hindsight, maybe it would’ve been a good idea to sell the Touring Coupe as well. The Z4 M40i-based clownshoe revival was projected to cost €250,000, but plans for a production version were ultimately shelved.

Source: BMW