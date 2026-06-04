Audi fills the void left after the R8's demise with a new flagship performance model. Nuvolari is the company's fastest and most powerful road car in history.

Article Summary The Nuvolari has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that revs to 10,000 rpm and makes 789 horsepower.

Audi combines the combustion engine with three electric motors, resulting in a total output of 987 hp.

Nuvolari has a carbon fiber body with active aero derived from Audi's Formula 1 car.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Audi has another supercar in its sprawling portfolio. Few saw it coming, as there were no indications of an indirect successor to the R8. But it’s here, and rather spectacular, we might add. It’s a big deal for several reasons. The Nuvolari is the company’s first production car to signal a fresh styling direction, as already hinted at by the 2025 Concept C. Additionally, the mid-engined beauty sets the tone for higher-quality interiors in future models.

Thanks to a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 working with three electric motors, the Nuvolari becomes Audi’s most powerful production car ever. It packs 987 electrified horses, helping the supercar reach speeds exceeding 350 km/h (217 mph). That makes it the fastest car ever launched by the Ingolstadt-based automaker.

Audi won’t say whether the Nuvolari is mechanically related to the Lamborghini Temerario, but the technical specifications are strikingly similar. The flagship model with Four Rings is almost electric-supercar quick, taking 2.6 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) and 6.8 seconds to hit 200 km/h (124 mph).

Because it’s a plug-in hybrid, it has a dedicated EV mode. We’re told the onboard 7.3-kWh battery pack has enough juice for a short electric driving range. Audi has tried to offset the added mass associated with PHEVs by combining a lightweight chassis with a body predominantly made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic.

Pricing remains a mystery, but an educated guess suggests it will cost more than the R8, given the complexity of the plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain and the mostly carbon-fiber body. It also has active aero with an adjustable rear wing and an F1-like Drag Reduction System (DRS). The Audi-first forged centerlock wheels are combined with large carbon-ceramic brakes, further suggesting it won’t come cheap.

Audi plans to sell 499 cars and will begin deliveries in the first half of 2027.

The BMW Supercar That Never Was: M Vision Next

We can draw parallels between the Nuvolari and BMW’s aborted M Vision Next. The 2019 concept car also combined a mid-mounted gas engine with an electric motor for a powerful PHEV setup. It wasn’t at the level Audi is targeting, as the spiritual successor to the M1 had just under 600 horsepower.

Legend has it that the M Vision Next was supposed to enter production, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, BMW pulled the plug. There were apparently also concerns about the high development costs, which may have contributed to the electrified supercar’s early demise. The concept combined an inline-six turbocharged gasoline engine with an electric motor for a hybrid supercar with solid performance. BMW claimed it would reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in three seconds flat and top out at 300 km/h (186 mph). It even quoted an electric range of 100 kilometers (62 miles).

Looking at the glass half full, BMW is leaving the door open for a new supercar. M boss Frank van Meel told us last year it may happen one day, but there are other priorities right now. The Neue Klasse initiative will bring about 40 new models by the end of 2027, with even more fresh products arriving before the decade’s end.

Maybe in the next decade?