The G50 BMW 3 Series is on the way, sporting Neue Klasse design inside and out. But replacing the sweetheart middle ground, the BMW M340i, is no small feat. But we think the next-generation G50 M350 is more than up to the challenge. Based on what we know about the BMW portfolio and spy photos taken when the car was testing at the Nurburgring, we already have quite a lot of information.

For one, we’re certain BMW is dropping the “i” badging from the M350. The “i” moniker, as you can see on the current generation X3, is shifting over to electric vehicles only. Presumably, then, the G50 M340i replacement will simply be the M350. The M350 will also likely be available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. There is a possibility that some markets won’t see a RWD version; for example, in Europe, where cars like the RWD M240i have met their demise.

2027 BMW M350 Performance

Based on spy photos, the M350 will get lots of BMW M design touches. Gotta earn that badge on the back somehow, right? The car’s mirrors appear to mimic what we’ve seen on the electric M3 model. So, expect M-influenced wing mirrors. More exciting, perhaps, is the presence of four exhaust tips. This change reflects what we see elsewhere in the lineup (X3 M50). The quad exhaust outlets also indicate the presence of a familiar friend under the hood: the B58 engine.

Like the current M340i, the M350 will use a mild hybrid version of the B58 engine. Power estimates hover around 410-415 horsepower (302 – 305 kW), or around 30 horsepower more than the current US-spec version delivers. If the X3 M50 is any gauge to go on, the M350 could also tout around 428 pound-feet of torque (580 Nm). Either way, it’s likely the M350 will have at least the same performance as the outgoing Supra A90 Final Edition, which offered 420 pound-feet (570 Nm). An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is a holdover from the last generation. But if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The 2027 BMW M350 can be seen here clueing us in on some other performance extras. Red-painted M Sport brakes sit behind what are at least 20-inch wheels. In fact, they appear to an OEM wheel we’re already familiar with that came on the M440i. The Style 862i wheels measure 20 x 8.5 in the front and 20 x 9.0 in the rear. The G20 M340i is only available in sizes up to 19 inches, with the largest diameter being 8.5 inches in the back. A larger wheel likely guarantees a bit more of a power bump.

2027 M350 Production Timeline

The 2027 BMW M350, as part of the BMW G50 3 Series generation, should start production in November 2026. It should also be available from the new 3 Series launch. The next M3, chassis code G84, will follow much later in the life cycle, with assembly starting sometime around July 2028.