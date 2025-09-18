BMW is in the midst of preparing a facelift for its flagship 7 Series, and one such prototype has now been caught testing at high speeds on the German Autobahn. The sighting gives us another look yet at the luxury sedan’s mid-cycle update, which is shaping up to be more than just a mild refresh. From split headlights to a new interior design, the 7 Series LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) is evolving with some bold changes.

Front Design: Split Headlights Return

Until recently, every 7 Series prototype spotted on public roads appeared to avoid the controversial split-headlight setup. That turned out to be a clever disguise. Just as BMW did when the current G70 debuted in 2022, engineers initially camouflaged the upper LED daytime running lights to trick observers. Now, new Autobahn spy shots confirm the divisive layout is here to stay. Rectangular cutouts in the camouflage reveal a thin LED strip at the very top of the fascia, while the main headlights sit lower in the bumper. This arrangement has already stirred plenty of debate, and its adoption for the facelift indicates BMW is committed to the look. Given the close ties between the 7 Series and X7, it’s likely the SUV will also adopt this same lighting signature.

Rear Updates: Light Bar and Neue Klasse Influence

The back end of the Autobahn prototype reveals another major update: a full-width light bar. Though the car was wearing temporary clear taillights, the shape and size of the bar are clearly visible. Interestingly, the illuminated strip appears to connect across the trunk and be bisected by the BMW roundel, a design cue we first saw on the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. This design evolution hints at BMW’s intent to unify its flagship with upcoming Neue Klasse models. The prototype spotted on the Autobahn has no pipes so it’s unclear whether this an ICE or EV 7 Series.

Inside Tech: iDrive X Takes Over

What’s even more interesting are the interior shots accompanied this Autobahn sighting where you can see the Neue Klasse inspiration. The facelifted 7 Series is expected to ditch the familiar dual-screen iDrive 8.5 setup. In its place comes iDrive X, anchored by a central touchscreen and BMW’s new Panoramic display that projects information across the entire width of the windshield. This tech rollout will follow the Neue Klasse iX3, which debuts iDrive X to the public.

Reveal and Production Timeline

Production of the facelifted 7 Series is still some distance away, scheduled to begin in July 2026. That points to an official unveiling by spring 2026, giving BMW time to fine-tune its luxury flagship before customer deliveries begin in the second half of the year. Of course, the new BMW 7 Series will continue to be sold in the United States, alongside the i7 electric limousine. [Photos: Michal]