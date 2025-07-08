Although we’ve been reporting on a potential M2 with xDrive for years, it wasn’t until last month that BMW finally acknowledged it might happen. Dirk Häcker, Head of Research and Development at BMW M, told us an all-wheel-drive version could arrive later this decade. In a separate interview with Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at M, we learned that prototypes are already undergoing testing.

Now that the official groundwork is covered, let the speculation begin. A new report from a reliable insider, known for an excellent track record on the Bimmer Post forums, claims the S58 will feature a revised state of tune. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine is reportedly being tuned to produce 475 horsepower. Since German automakers typically quote PS (Pferdestärke), that likely translates to 468.5 metric horsepower. Let’s round it up to 469 hp.

If that’s accurate, the M2 xDrive would be down by four metric horsepower compared to the rear-wheel-drive version. It would also trail the recently launched M2 CS special edition by 54 hp. Admittedly, it’s not entirely fair to compare it to the hardcore Competition Sport, but it does raise the question: could the CS treatment eventually be applied to the AWD M2 as well? After all, the M4 CS comes with xDrive.

While torque figures haven’t been disclosed, we can make an educated guess. The updated 2025 M2 delivers 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) in automatic form, while the manual continues with 550 Nm (406 lb-ft). Since the M2 xDrive will almost certainly use the eight-speed Steptronic, 600 Nm is a safe assumption. BMW’s engineers might even unlock the full 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) available in the M2 CS and M4 Competition.

With M2 CS production set to kick off next month, the xDrive version won’t debut this year, as it would overshadow its launch. We’re hearing it won’t enter production until August 2026, which tracks with BMW’s typical rollout cadence. CS models usually run for a year, so an AWD variant could follow immediately after. If that timeline holds, a world premiere could happen in late next spring or early summer.

Unlike the limited-run M2 CS, the M2 xDrive is expected to become a permanent fixture in the lineup. It would be sold alongside the rear-wheel-drive version, which we believe will keep its manual gearbox until the very end. Production of the G87 is reportedly scheduled to end in the second half of 2029. In the meantime, BMW isn’t ruling out a potential M2 CSL as the crown jewel of the second generation.

