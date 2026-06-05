Article Summary The Skytop is an M8 turned into a two-door convertible featuring a manually removable targa top.

BMW reportedly charged €500,000, which would make the Skytop the company's second-most expensive new car ever.

The BMW Welt's Exclusive Privacy Room costs €249 on top of the €1,320 Exclusive Package.

People have mixed feelings about BMW’s Neue Klasse design language and the one before it. However, they seem to agree that the Skytop represents some of the company’s best work in recent years. Initially a one-off concept presented at the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the M8-based stunner quickly evolved into a car that deep-pocketed customers could actually buy. Production is limited to just 50 units, and one of them was recently delivered at BMW Welt.

The German luxury automaker never released pricing details for the Skytop. However, reports suggest the targa convertible changed hands for around €500,000. If true, that would make it BMW’s second-most expensive new car in history. The top spot belongs to the 3.0 CSL, which was reportedly priced at €750,000, though that wasn’t ever confirmed either.

Taking delivery of such a special car deserves an equally special experience, and that’s exactly what this buyer chose. BMW won’t reveal the owner’s identity, but we do know what it costs to get the full BMW Welt treatment. The Exclusive Package is €1,320 and includes chauffeur service to BMW Welt and refreshments upon arrival. It also features a virtual presentation, along with the handover of the fully fueled car in a separate delivery area. There’s also someone to guide you through all of the vehicle’s available functions.

The VIP Treatment

That’s not all. Customers who choose the Exclusive Package also enjoy a four-course meal at the Bavarie by Käfer restaurant. BMW sweetens the pot by including a guided tour of the adjacent Munich plant, where all the magic happens. In addition, buyers receive access to the BMW Museum and BMW Group Classic headquarters.

For even more exclusivity, customers can add the Exclusive Privacy Room for an extra €249. This dedicated delivery space is designed for handover events and features what BMW describes as “unique staging” for “an unforgettable moment.” Owners get 90 minutes alone with their new car in a private area before driving away from BMW Welt. They also receive a private recording of the entire handover experience.

BMW will follow up the Skytop with an equally beautiful model, the Speedtop. It, too, is based on the M8, but reimagined as a two-door shooting brake. Although it’s believed to carry a similar price tag, it will be slightly less exclusive, with production capped at 70 units. Both models sold out long ago, proving there is strong demand for coachbuilt BMWs priced well above the brand’s regular production cars.

It likely won’t be long before the first production Speedtops are delivered through BMW Welt’s special program to customers who select the Exclusive Package and add the Exclusive Privacy Room. However, you don’t need to buy one of BMW’s most expensive vehicles to enjoy the experience, as the company offers similar VIP treatment to buyers of regular models as well.