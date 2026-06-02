M xDrive adds 185 lbs and cuts 0.3 seconds to 60 mph. A new pre-chamber combustion process comes along for the ride.

Article Summary The 2027 BMW M2 gets M xDrive all-wheel drive for the first time, priced from $73,600 with US deliveries starting late summer 2026.

AWD adds roughly 185 lbs over the standard M2 automatic but drops 0-60 by 0.3 seconds to 3.6s; 2WD mode with DSC off remains available.

New BMW M Ignite pre-chamber combustion technology, borrowed from racing, reduces fuel consumption under hard driving without affecting power output.

The G87 BMW M2 has always done one thing very well: rear-wheel drive, manual-available, compact sports car with enough power to cause trouble and enough chassis finesse to get away with it. That formula made the M2 BMW M GmbH’s best-selling high-performance model in 2025. Today BMW is adding something the M2 has never had — all-wheel drive.

The 2027 BMW M2 with M xDrive is exactly what it sounds like. The same 473 hp (480 hp in European spec) 3.0-liter S58-derived straight-six with M TwinPower Turbo technology, the same 8-speed M Steptronic with Drivelogic, the same 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M light-alloy wheels. The difference is where the power goes.

How M xDrive Works In The M2

The system uses an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch in the transfer case to split power between front and rear axles. Critically, BMW kept the rear-wheel bias that M models are defined by. Under normal driving, all power still goes to the rear wheels. The front axle only joins when the rears run out of grip. It is not the permanently engaged AWD you find in an Audi RS3 — it is closer to how Porsche’s rear-biased systems work, defaulting to tail-happy behavior and intervening only when things get away from you.

The transfer case has its own model-specific control unit and integrated wheel slip limitation, which means it can manage differences in rotational speed between the front and rear axles without looping in the central DSC system. That makes the response faster and, in theory, more transparent to the driver.

M xDrive works alongside the Active M Differential, which varies torque split between the rear wheels independently. The two systems adapt together through DSC and M Dynamic Mode. Drivers can configure the behavior through the M Setup menu, and — this is the part enthusiasts will care about — there is a 2WD mode with DSC fully deactivated that sends all torque rearward. Pure rear-wheel drive is still on the table.

Performance Numbers Are Impressive

The M xDrive M2 runs 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds in US testing (3.3 with one-foot rollout), which is 0.3 seconds quicker than the rear-wheel-drive M2. The 0-200 km/h sprint takes 12.8 seconds, or 12.5 with rollout. The 80-to-120 km/h (50-to-75 mph) pull comes in at 3.7 seconds. Top speed is the same electronically limited 155 mph, or 177 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Curb weight in US spec is 3,988 lbs, which puts it at 8.4 lbs per horsepower. That is heavier than the RWD car, as expected, which weighs around 3,800 lbs.

BMW M Ignite Coming To M Engines

The M2 with M xDrive introduces BMW M Ignite technology — a pre-chamber combustion process developed in-house and patented by BMW. The company says it came directly from racing car development. BMW plans to roll it into every straight-six M engine starting mid-2026. But there is a catch. The U.S. models do not get this technology.

How does it work? The pre-chamber fires first, igniting the main chamber more completely and efficiently than a conventional spark plug can. The practical result is significantly lower fuel consumption under high loads — exactly the conditions a track day generates. BMW’s combined WLTP figure is 10.4-10.3 l/100km, which is relevant mostly because the engineers designed this system for the people actually pressing the car. The driver who runs three 20-minute sessions at a track day can stay out longer on the same tank. The technology also helps the engine meet the EU7 emissions standard.

Other Specs

The engine is the 3.0-liter inline-six (2,993cc), 90mm stroke, 84mm bore, 9.3:1 compression ratio in US spec (10.5:1 for European markets, which run on higher-octane RON 98 fuel and make 480 hp and 443 lb-ft). US output is 473 hp at 6,250 rpm and 443 lb-ft between 2,700-5,620 rpm.

Suspension is Adaptive M with a double-joint spring strut up front and five-link aluminum/steel at the rear, both with M-specific kinematics. Brakes are M Compound units, vented, with six-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floaters at the rear. Steering is electric power with M-specific Servotronic and variable sport ratio.

Dimensions: 180.3 inches long, 74.3 wide, 55.3 tall, on a 108.1-inch wheelbase. Ground clearance is 4.8 inches. The fuel tank holds 13.7 gallons. Tire spec is 275/35ZR19 at the front and 285/30ZR20 at the rear on 9.5J x 19 and 10.5J x 20 forged light alloy wheels, respectively. Track tires are an option.

Colors And Options

Five metallic and three solid exterior colors are available, plus six BMW Individual options. New for the M2 is BMW Individual Borusan Turkish Blue, a special finish previously unavailable on any M2 model.

Price, production, and availability

US base MSRP is $73,600 plus $1,350 destination and handling. Production begins at BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosi in Mexico in August 2026. Market launch follows in late summer 2026.

But most importantly, the rear-wheel-drive M2 is not going away. This is an addition to the lineup, not a replacement. For buyers who spend serious time in winter climates — Chicago, Denver, the entire Northeast — or who simply want to explore how an M car handles with the safety net of AWD before switching to 2WD mode on track, the M xDrive variant solves a real problem the standard M2 never tried to address.

Whether a 3,988-lb M2 with all-wheel drive still feels like an M2 is a question no press release can answer. We will find out when we drive it.