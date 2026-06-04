The Grand Prix of Hungary had a BMW-shaped sideshow on Saturday: the global unveiling of the BMW M2 with xDrive, revealed as the prize car for the 2026 BMW M Award — the annual trophy BMW M has handed to MotoGP’s fastest qualifier since 2003.

The car was presented at Balaton Park Circuit by Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP’s Chief Sporting Officer, and Zsuzsanna Pocs, Head of Marketing at BMW Group Hungary. Following the reveal, content creator Becky Evans and MotoGP rider Jorge Martin took the car onto the track for what BMW is calling the “BMW M Racing Balance” challenge: driver goes for the fastest lap possible while the passenger tries to keep a bowl of balls from spilling.

The Star Is The New M2 xDrive

The headline is all-wheel drive on an M2 — the first time the G87 has worn that configuration. Under normal driving, all 473 hp from the S58-derived 3.0-liter inline-six goes rearward — the front axle only engages when needed. The performance numbers: 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds (3.3 with rollout), 0.3 seconds quicker than the RWD car. The 0-200 km/h sprint takes 12.8 seconds. Curb weight in US spec is 3,988 lbs, roughly 174 lbs heavier than the rear-drive car with a six-speed manual. Top speed is the same 155 mph, or 177 with the M Driver’s Package.

European-market cars get the updated S58 with BMW M Ignite, a pre-chamber combustion system BMW says it developed from racing. The pre-chamber fires before the main chamber, resulting in a more complete burn and lower fuel consumption under hard driving — useful for track day sessions where you’d otherwise come in early to refuel. The European cars also make 480 hp on RON 98 fuel with a 10.5:1 compression ratio. US cars do not get M Ignite, at least for now. Compression drops to 9.3:1 to run on 91/93 octane, and output is 473 hp at 6,250 rpm with 443 lb-ft between 2,700 and 5,620 rpm.

What Are The BMW M Awards?

The BMW M Award works on a simple premise: points are awarded after every qualifying session, using the same scale as race results. The rider with the most points at the end of the season takes home the car. Marc Marquez holds the record at eight wins, including last year’s. Francesco Bagnaia has three. The list reaches back through Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo, Fabio Quartararo, Sete Gibernau, and Nicky Hayden.

The actual presentation happens at the season finale, so whoever takes this home won’t be doing so until November. Given that Marquez is on a Ducati and in the championship fight, a ninth M Award for him is not out of the question.