2023 BMW M4 Overview

The second-generation BMW M4 ships with similar equipment as its four-door counterpart, the BMW M3. With lots of options and even an available manual transmission, performance-minded buyers have a lot of choices when configuring their ideal BMW M4. Convertible models are only available with xDrive all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Like the M3, all Competition-trim vehicles are automatic-only, which isn’t necessarily bad but narrow your options a bit if you’re looking for a row-your-own. The most expensive 2023 BMW M4 CSL is a track-tuned variant with unique suspension, seats, and exterior details that make it drive very differently.

BMW M4 Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Under the hood of every 2023 BMW M4 is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. Manual base models get 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, and zero to 60 mph takes about four seconds. Competition models get a power increase to 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet and a mandatory automatic transmission, dropping that same zero to 60 mph sprint to around 3.8 seconds. xDrive Coupes will be closer to 3 seconds. The drop-top comes only as the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible and rockets to sixty from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds. A bevy of performance options is available on both cars, like carbon fiber bucket seats, carbon ceramic brakes, and wings and spoilers in the M Carbon Exterior Package.

Fuel Economy and MPG

Despite the many differences between some models of the 2023 BMW M4 (i.e., manual transmission, convertible top), the difference is only noticeable with the addition of xDrive. xDrive versions get a combined MPG of 18, while rear-wheel drive M4s get 19 MPG combined. So expect to see 16 mpg in the city, 22 or 23 mpg on the highway, and enjoy a range of just under 300 miles with either model. The M4 gets the same 15.6-gallon tank as the M3.

Interior and Cargo Space

Nothing too new here – BMW interiors are thought-out and straightforward, allowing for less distraction and more driving. Trim materials like carbon fiber and aluminum give the cockpit a motorsport feel and can be paired with racy carbon-fiber buckets that look very cool and hold driver and passenger with gusto. Moonroofs are optional except on the CSL but replace a standard carbon-fiber roof. The M4 has a slightly smaller trunk than the M3 – 12 cubic feet instead of 13 – and while the backseats are technically usable, we wouldn’t recommend trying to fit many adults over five and a half feet or so back there.

BMW M4 Technology and Connectivity

The 2023 BMW M4 does not have iDrive 8 available yet, so buyers are stuck with an ostensibly older system. But there are some benefits – physical switches are here in force, and iDrive 7 is well laid-out and exceptionally intuitive. You still benefit from wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Navigation, MyBMW App integration, and voice commands come standard, too. Wireless device charging is a standalone option, and the Executive Package comes with remote start, a heated steering wheel, and a head-up display.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2023 BMW M4 comes standard with the Active Driving Assistant suite. That includes Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Speed Limit Info. Radar-assisted cruise control is available as part of the Driving Assistance Professional Package.

BMW M4 Pricing

A 2023 BMW M4 equipped with a manual transmission starts at $74,700, inexplicably $300 more expensive than the BMW M3. The Competition coupe starts at $78,600 and jumps to $82,700 with xDrive. The 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible starts at $89,700. Used models are beginning to surface, but don’t expect to save much as demand is still pretty high. As this generation of M4 starts to age and more are produced, prices will fall. We’ll keep this page updated with the latest info. The limited edition M4 CSL starts at $139,900 and if you haven’t already ordered yours, it might be too late.

2023 BMW M4 FAQ