BMW has been selling the M2 with M Performance Parts for a couple of years, but this ain’t it. Instead, the G87 is stepping up with new track-focused hardware. Even so, the rear-wheel-drive machine won’t lose its license plate, as the optional package will keep it street-legal. After official preview images and a few spy shots, the sharper M2 now appears in action in a new two-minute video.

It’s hardly a surprise that BMW was spotted testing the prototype at the Nürburgring. That’s where it’s been setting lap records lately. The car looks instantly recognizable, not just because of its Sao Paulo Yellow paint and familiar license plate. The rear wing is far larger than anything in the M Performance Parts catalog for the M2. Up front, the canards are impossible to miss, as the type of gear usually reserved for serious track toys.

The on-track footage suggests BMW has shaved some weight off the M2 compared to the standard car. In its lightest European spec, the compact coupe tips the scales at 1,700 kilograms, while the U.S. version weighs 3,770 pounds. Both figures are for the M2 CS. This test car looks more agile through corners, whether that’s down to a diet, chassis tweaks, or both, likely with suspension upgrades thrown in.

We wonder whether BMW will restrict the Track Package to new orders or make it available as a retrofit for existing M2s. Either way, it should work with both the regular model and the hotter M2 CS. Since quicker lap times are the goal, BMW could probably pair it exclusively with the automatic. A manual may be more engaging, but the modern auto is faster around a circuit. Ideally, the type of transmission should not be tied to the Track Package, allowing you to choose between the six-speed stick shift and the eight-speed Steptronic.

What’s especially intriguing is that BMW went to the effort of camouflaging the hood. Could the Track Package address one of the M2 CS’s weak spots with a carbon bonnet? Unless, of course, that upgrade is reserved for a potential M2 CSL, should Munich give it the green light. BMW also covered the fenders, rear bumper, and trunk lid, alluding to additional bodywork changes. The latter ditches the M2 CS’s ducktail spoiler, which makes sense given the new oversized wing.

Chances are, there’s more to this upgrade than meets the eye. BMW itself describes it as a “track day package to deliver pure performance.” And this isn’t the only novelty the M division has in the pipeline for 2026. We’ve learned an automatic-only M2 xDrive is coming next year. Purists need not worry, though: the rear-wheel-drive manual isn’t going anywhere.

