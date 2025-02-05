When BMWBLOG shared spy shots of the next-generation 3 Series in November 2024, the camouflaged prototype portrayed the hot M Performance model. Attached below, new images from car paparazzi show a lesser version, judging by the lack of a quad exhaust system. We can easily spot the muffler tucked underneath the rear bumper, so this is definitely a test car with a combustion engine.

Codenamed G50, the new BMW 3 Series hides its production body underneath the swirly disguise. Even so, the Neue Klasse traits are obvious, especially at the front. The wide kidney grille blends in with the slender headlights to mimic the look of the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. We’re not so sure those are the final headlights, but the shape won’t change. The elegant hood seems long enough to accommodate a six-cylinder engine underneath. In fact, BMW has already confirmed the next M3 will keep the inline-six.

Despite the bulky camouflage, the new flush door handles and classic three-box shape are hard to miss. The design team appears to have given the eighth-generation model a completely new look by greatly distancing the G50 from the current G20. It still has the silhouette of a sports sedan, possibly with fewer creases since BMW has pledged to embrace a simplified design language.

At the rear, the taillights are certainly provisional and likely extend onto the trunk lid, but the disguise gets in the way. As with the headlights, the shape and size are likely to remain unchanged, with only the inner graphics to gain a more sophisticated appearance on the production model. A subtle spoiler lip appears to be neatly integrated into the trunk lid. In the future, only M Performance and M cars will still have visible exhaust tips.

The fully electric i3 (NA0) will look very much the same, save for a shorter front section. BMW Group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk told us it’ll be difficult to tell apart ICE models from EVs. The Neue Klasse theme will extend across the entire lineup, but dedicated electric cars will have shorter front sections. Bespoke EVs won’t need the additional space to accommodate a combustion engine. Consequently, the i3 will have a shorter nose and a reduced front overhang.

Which 3 Series flavor is coming out first? Actually, both the gas and electric models are supposedly entering series production in November 2026. BMW has officially confirmed that the i3 will roll off the assembly line in Munich. However, the 3 Series is highly unlikely to be built there anymore. BMW is allegedly moving production to the Dingolfing factory. The gas and electric sedans should be shortly followed by wagons, the G51 and NA1, respectively.

