Article Summary The BMW M2 xDrive brings all-wheel drive to BMW’s smallest full M car, making the Audi RS3 comparison more relevant than ever.

In photos, the M2 xDrive looks more muscular and aggressive, while the RS3 takes a cleaner, subtler sport-sedan approach.

The M2 xDrive has more power, but the lighter RS3 remains a serious threat thanks to quattro traction and proven real-world performance.

Well, it took long enough, but it’s finally official. BMW brings xDrive all-wheel drive to the smallest member of the M family, the M2. The obvious comparison? The BMW M2’s closest competitor, the Audi RS3. With added all-wheel drive, the M2 xDrive becomes an even more obvious foil to the rowdy Audi, so we line the two up in pictures and try to get a handle on which one does the “AWD pocket rocket” formula best.

Exterior Design

In photos, the new BMW M2 xDrive and Audi RS3 look like they were designed from completely different philosophies. The M2 is the more overtly muscular of the two. Its short-deck coupe proportions, boxed-out fenders, wide track, and squared-off front fascia make it look more like a compact DTM refugee than a conventional small performance car. The xDrive model doesn’t dramatically rewrite that formula, but the stance matters: the G87 M2 already photographs wide and planted, and the added all-wheel-drive context only reinforces the idea that this is now the baby M car with big M4 energy.

The Audi RS3 is equally radical. It has the necessary RS cues — larger intakes, aggressive grille treatment, flared details, oval exhaust outlets, and a lower, more serious stance. But it presents itself as a compact sedan — rather than a coupe — which makes it slightly less immediately sporty looking. The RS3 looks cleaner, sharper, and less polarizing than the M2. The RS3 is definitely the more “if you know, you know” car, whereas the M2 xDrive is more immediately sporting. Neither is bad looking, if not conventionally pretty.

Interior Design

Inside, the same contrast continues. The M2’s cabin is familiar modern BMW: broad digital displays, chunky M-specific controls, optional carbon-backed bucket seats, and a driver-focused layout that tries to balance daily usability with track-day intent. In photos, the best M2 interiors are the ones equipped with the more aggressive seats and carbon trim. Both help the cabin match the exterior’s visual intensity.

The RS3’s interior is more understated but arguably more cohesive. Audi’s compact cabin design is cleaner and more architectural, with a strong horizontal layout, high-quality switchgear, and RS-specific displays. The RS3 also benefits from being a four-door sedan, so its cabin looks more practical and approachable in images. This is all to say nothing about the RS’s physical climate controls. The M2’s larger trunk but lack of rear doors means the overall usability of both cabins is “fine,” so we’re inclined to call this a tie. We really wish the M2 had physical climate control, though…

Performance

This is where the comparison gets interesting. The M2 xDrive brings BMW’s M xDrive system to the smallest full-fat M car, pairing all-wheel-drive traction with the S58 twin-turbo inline-six. The RS3 counters with one of the most charismatic engines in the segment: Audi’s turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder. Audi USA lists the RS3 at 394 horsepower, paired with quattro all-wheel drive and S tronic dual-clutch transmission.

On paper, the BMW has the power advantage. BMW claims 473 (or 480 in Europe) hp, a healthy bump from where the RS3 sits without much added weight. However, the RS3 weighs around 3,560 pounds (1,615 kg), considerably less than the nearly 4,000-pound (1,809 kg to be precise) M2 xDrive. That’s also an extra 200 pounds over the RWD car. The weight difference and addition of xDrive all but ensure the M2 xDrive has a noticeably different driving character than the standard M2.

Zero to 60 mph occurs in 3.3 seconds for the M2 xDrive, according to BMW. Independent tests have the RS3 achieving the same feat in 3.2 seconds. The bottom line? We’ll have to wait until we drive the M2 xDrive for ourselves to see verify its performance credentials. Most comparison tests say the two were already pretty similar before the move to xDrive; expect the all-wheel drive model to trade just a bit of straight-line speed for cornering agility.

Technology

Both cars lean heavily into digital performance tech. There is one important note here, though. The M2 xDrive should be capable of switching to RWD with the press of a button, arguably an edge over both the Audi and non-xDrive M2s. That gives the M2 a broader performance envelope than the rear-drive version, especially for drivers in wet or cold climates. Otherwise, don’t expect too much difference between the Audi and the M2. Both offer familiar phone integration models, configurable driving modes, and the ilk.

The M2 xDrive is almost certain to be one of the most fun BMWs of the decade. More importantly, it looks to keep Audi’s RS3 on its toes, with performance specs that more than match the spicy subcompact sedan. Both are good things; competition (generally) ensures growth and in the performance division, that is always a welcome development. Do you think the RS3 stands a chance against the M2 xDrive?