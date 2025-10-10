Although it’s already been a month since BMW unveiled the iX3, it’ll still be a while before deliveries begin. In fact, series production hasn’t even started yet at the new Debrecen plant in Hungary. The first customer vehicles won’t roll off the line until the end of this month, with early adopters in Europe set to receive their cars next spring—followed by the U.S. later in the summer.

In the meantime, BMW is keeping busy. As expected for such a major product launch, the luxury automaker is pulling out all the stops to properly introduce the first modern Neue Klasse model worldwide. As part of its global tour, the 2026 iX3 is currently in Belgium for its local debut at the Zoute Grand Prix.

The five-day event is more than just a traditional car show, featuring rallies, parades, and an invitation-only auction. Munich’s most important electric vehicle to date will remain on display until October 12. Naturally, BMW is putting its best foot forward by presenting the iX3 in a high-end specification. The 22-inch aerodynamic wheels stand out as an obvious upgrade, an optional two-tone Individual set.

BMW is showcasing the first Neue Klasse SUV in Space Silver Metallic with the M Sport Package Pro, which adds black exterior accents for a more upscale appearance. While chrome used to symbolize luxury for decades, it’s steadily disappearing with each new model. We don’t necessarily miss it, but some traditionalists might scoff at the idea of a luxury car without the design element that defined premium vehicles for so long.

These fresh images from Belgium highlight BMW’s radical shift toward cleaner, smoother surfaces. Even the iconic roundel has been subtly updated, though you’ll need a keen eye to notice the differences. It’s just a shame there aren’t any photos of the interior, where the transformation is even more dramatic. The “less is more” approach reaches new heights inside, now dominated by the iDrive X and Panoramic Vision.

While this iX3 is technically a near-production prototype, the customer car will be virtually identical. What you see is what you’ll get, provided you’re ready to take the plunge and buy one. Photos: BMW Belgium