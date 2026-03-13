Article Summary The iX4 (NA7) is BMW's electric-only X4 successor, built on the Neue Klasse platform with the same battery, motors, and 400 kW DC fast charging as the iX3 NA5.

Three variants are confirmed — 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive from November 2026, followed by the M60 xDrive in March 2027 — all built exclusively at BMW's Debrecen plant in Hungary.

With a more dramatically sloped roofline than any previous SAC, the iX4 is the boldest coupe-SUV in BMW's lineup and a preview of where the brand's electric Sport Activity Coupe family is headed.

BMW’s Sport Activity Coupe lineup is about to get a new electric chapter. The iX4 — internally codenamed NA7 — is coming in 2027 as the purely electric successor to the discontinued X4, and it may be the most dramatically styled SAC yet.

Swoopy SUVs started out as a fad but grew into an important product for many automakers. BMW was among the early adopters, with the original X6 launched nearly 20 years ago. The E71 from 2007 was followed by the second-generation model (F16) in 2014. That same year, the so-called Sport Activity Coupe portfolio expanded to include the X4 (F26). Three years later, the SAC formula grew again with the addition of the X2 (F39).

BMW recently said goodbye to the X4 by not giving the second generation (G02) a successor in combustion form — but an indirect replacement is very much on the way. The new coupe-ified SUV will be christened the iX4. This time around, the middle child of the SAC lineup will not offer combustion engines. Instead, Munich is turning the X4 into an electric-only product.

Design: The Most Coupe-Like SAC Yet

It’s been a couple of months since the first-ever iX4 was spotted out in public. It already wore its final body panels, and the early spy shots made one thing immediately clear: this car’s silhouette is more aggressively sloped than any SAC before it. Our exclusive speculative renderings peeled away the camouflage to unofficially preview the production-ready look, and it’s a compelling picture.

The dramatically raked roofline allows the iX4 to stand out immediately from the more conventionally shaped iX3. From the B-pillars forward, it’s likely to be nearly identical to the regular iX3 — the differentiation happens behind. A tailgate spoiler features in our rendering and may incorporate the third brake light on the production model. How much the redesigned rear section will eat into headroom and cargo capacity remains to be seen. Whatever the case, some buyers will gladly trade extra space for a sleeker profile. The iX4 will also be the closest thing to a Neue Klasse coupe until BMW commits to a proper two-door — something we expect to see in the next decade in the form of the i4 (NA2).

Rumored Powertrain, Tech, and Variants: 40, 50, and Eventually M60

Just two weeks ago, BMW’s own U.S. website has already revealed more than intended, even though none were officially confirmed by spokespersons. The early listings gave the media a picture of the alleged launch lineup. We’ve already seen from typical insiders that the iX4 40 xDrive and iX4 50 xDrive are both coming. And that’s hardly a surprise because the iX4 rides on the same Neue Klasse platform as the iX3 NA5 and is expected to be mechanically identical to it. So we can draw a fairly straight line between the two cars when it comes to hardware and model names. That means the same battery pack, the same power outputs per trim level, and the same charging architecture carrying over to the coupe-roofed model.

On the charging front, the Neue Klasse platform supports DC fast charging at up to 400 kW — a significant leap over the previous generation — which means the iX4 should be capable of rapid top-ups on compatible high-power networks. The iX3 can do 171 miles (EPA) in just 10 minutes. AC charging rates and the onboard charger capacity are also expected to mirror the iX3’s setup.

The BMW iX3 charges with a maximum AC charging power of up to 11 kW as standard. The optional “AC charging Professional” (the package is different across markets) enables a maximum AC charging power of up to 22 kW. The shared platform also brings the same electric motors and dual-motor xDrive configuration, so buyers can expect the iX4 50 xDrive to match the iX3 50 xDrive’s output and range figures when those are officially confirmed.

The iX3 50 xDrive has a dual-motor all-wheel drive layout producing 463 hp (345 kW) and 473 lb-ft (641 N-m) of torque, completing 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) in 4.9 seconds.

The addition of a 40 xDrive variant means the iX4 will offer a more accessible, lower-output entry point from the start — again, in lockstep with the iX3 lineup.

One notable omission: unlike the iX3, which is getting a rear-wheel-drive 40 sDrive variant for 2027, the iX4 appears to be xDrive-only at launch. For a car with coupe pretensions, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing — all-wheel drive suits the sporty positioning well.

As for the spicier stuff, a factory insider says the M60 xDrive is coming — just not on day one. Again, not a huge surprise if you’re familiar with the BMW lineup and hierarchy. The full model range as we understand it:

– iX4 40 xDrive — available November 2026, all markets

X4 50 xDrive — available November 2026, all markets

X4 M60 xDrive — arriving March 2027, all markets

Looking further down the road, an electric X4 M (ZA7) is likely to follow the same quad-motor formula BMW is developing for the electric X3 M (ZA5) and M3 (ZA0), potentially with over 800 horsepower.

Production: Debrecen Takes Over from Spartanburg

Previous X4 generations were built at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. The electric successor breaks that tradition entirely. The iX4 will be produced exclusively at BMW’s new Debrecen plant in Hungary — the same facility currently assembling the iX3. There are no plans for production at Spartanburg. It’s also unlikely that the San Luis Potosi will produce the iX4, at least for the foreseeable future.

The production window runs from November 2026 through October 2035, per insider, which is a long horizon that signals strong confidence in the model. BMW is already adding a third shift at Debrecen to keep up with booming iX3 demand, and the iX4 will share that capacity from the start.

The official debut is expected in late summer or early fall of 2026, likely at a major event (maybe Paris Motor Show), though BMW has yet to confirm the date.

The Bigger Neue Klasse SAC Picture

The iX4 isn’t arriving in isolation. BMW’s Neue Klasse era is transforming the entire SAC family. For those wanting something larger, the fourth-generation X6 (G66) is rumored for 2028, bringing combustion engines alongside a fully electric iX6. At that point, every coupe-like crossover in BMW’s lineup will offer electric power.

The compact end of the range will follow: the iX1 has already been caught by spy photographers in heavily camouflaged form, suggesting the next-gen iX2 isn’t far behind. Meanwhile, for the broader lineup, the new 3 Series (G50) and i3 (NA0) arrive this year to show what Neue Klasse looks like in sedan form, with an i3 Touring expected shortly after.

The iX4, then, sits at an interesting crossroads — a bridge between the outgoing X4 era and a fully electrified SAC future, wrapped in the boldest roofline BMW has ever put on a four-door crossover. We’ll know the full picture when the wraps come off later this year.