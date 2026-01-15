The “Neue Klasse 4 Series will do everything” narrative is taking off today, but it’s worth separating what BMW has actually put on the record from what’s getting filled in around it. In an interview at CES 2026, Autocar UK quotes BMW development chief Joachim Post calling the 4 Series “important” and positioning it as the sportier, style-led counterpart to the upcoming Neue Klasse 3 Series/i3 family. That’s a real quote, and it matters—because it’s the first time a senior exec has publicly defended the idea of a future 4 Series-shaped derivative in the Neue Klasse era.

Road & Track then extrapolates the next step: if the Neue Klasse 3 Series is expected to carry ICE and EV branches, then a future 4 Series should logically do the same—up to and including the possibility of gas and electric M4s. Still, “logical” isn’t the same thing as signed off internally.

Allegedly Only the i4 NA2 is Approved

According to our sources (as we reported in the past as well), the only car in this space that’s currently approved is the next-generation i4, known internally as NA2. That electric i4 program was signed off years ago as part of BMW’s broader rapid-fire rollout plan (the same one that’s been widely discussed as a “40+ models by 2027” push).

What isn’t approved—at least so far—is an all-new internal-combustion successor to today’s 4 Series range (G22 Coupé, G23 Convertible, and the Gran Coupé shape that currently hosts the i4). We’re told there’s still internal debate about whether the segment justifies the spend for a clean-sheet new ICE 4 Series family, especially as the market continues to tilt toward crossovers and higher-volume body styles.

And timing is the tell.

Current 4 Series Rumored to Run Until 2029

Even if Munich gave the green light soon, launching a brand-new ICE 4 Series before 2029 would be extraordinarily difficult. Development, validation, emissions certification, and production ramp-up don’t compress just because the internet wants a neat “ICE + EV for everything” storyline. Meanwhile, the current generation is already widely reported to have a long runway left: multiple reports point to the G22/G23 (and the related G82/G83 M4) carrying on into mid-2029 territory.

So yes—BMW can absolutely want a future 4 Series in the Neue Klasse era. Post’s comments suggest the door is open, and BMW’s long-standing “derivative with synergies” playbook makes it easier to justify a stylish offshoot once a base car exists. And we’re hoping that an ICE 4 Series will be signed off because it’s a wonderful car in the BMW lineup.

But for now, the most defensible read is this: the electric i4 NA2 is moving forward, while an all-new ICE 4 Series replacement remains a live internal question. If that changes, we’ll know—because the clock to 2029 is already ticking.