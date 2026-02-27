Article Summary BMW has accidentally listed the 2027 iX4 on its U.S. website with two versions: 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive

The BMW iX4 hasn't been officially announced, but it's reveal is likely to take place this year.

Codenamed NA7, the first BMW iX4 could be built in Debrecen, Hungary, alongside the new iX3.

BMW must be in panic mode after someone’s mishap exposed the names of the 2027MY cars. We’ve already covered the M2 xDrive and M350, but there’s much more on the U.S. website that we likely weren’t supposed to see. One particularly interesting listing is the iX4 (NA7), a model that hasn’t even been officially announced yet.

It comes as no surprise to see the iX4 40 xDrive and iX4 50 xDrive make an unceremonious debut. Spy shots have all but confirmed the X4 will return after a brief hiatus. After two generations with combustion engines, the third will be purely electric. It should be mechanically identical to the iX3 NA5, which is currently available exclusively as a 50 xDrive. However, BMW USA’s web shop also lists a 40 xDrive variant for the 2027 model year.

Additionally, the conventionally shaped electric crossover is getting a rear-wheel-drive version, the iX3 40 sDrive. For now, that doesn’t appear to be the case for the coupe-styled model, as the iX4 is listed only with xDrive. Neither of these Neue Klasse EVs is slated to receive the M Performance treatment. That said, the 2027MY list may be incomplete, as we strongly believe both will eventually be offered in a spicier M60 guise with over 600 horsepower.

Moreover, an electric X3 M has already been spotted by spy photographers. However, it isn’t due for the 2027 model year. The ZA5 is scheduled to launch late in the 2027 calendar year alongside the M3 ZA0. Consequently, the electric M duo is likely to be sold in North America as 2028MY models. It’s reasonable to expect BMW M to apply the same quad-motor formula to an X4 M (ZA7). From what we’ve heard, the first electric Ms will have over 800 horsepower.

Meanwhile, regular iX4 production is rumored to begin this November. Although previous X4 generations were built at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, the electric successor won’t be manufactured in the United States. Instead, BMW is expected to produce the iX4 at its new Debrecen plant in Hungary, where the iX3 already rolls off the assembly line. A second shift is being added sooner than initially planned to meet strong demand for the iX3.

We’re continuing to dissect all the juicy details leaked by BMW USA on its website, so stay tuned to see what comes next. We’re not taking everything at face value, since some of the information could change. Nevertheless, the models listed in the company’s web shop offer a substantial preview of the upcoming 2027MY lineup.

Source: armanibudgets / Instagram