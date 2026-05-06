The BMW iX3 50 xDrive can now be configured in the United States, where the electric SUV starts at $62,850 and covers up to 434 miles on a single charge.

Article Summary The 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive configurator has quietly gone live in the United States.

Depending on trim level, options, and accessories, price varies from $62,850 to nearly $86,000.

Range varies between 383 to 434 miles, depending on wheel+tire combination.

It took a while, but the 2027 BMW iX3 configurator has finally gone live in the United States. There’s a lot to unpack, as the build page reveals key details about the electric crossover for North America. Before ticking any boxes on the options list, the math starts at $62,850 (including destination and handling fees). Compared to the gas-fueled X3, the starting price puts it closer to the $67,850 X3 M50 than the $52,650 X3 30 xDrive.

Go all out in the configurator, and you can spend well over $80,000 on a fully loaded specification. How do you get there? Allow us to explain. Those who want more spice than the base iX3 Sport (top image) offers will have to step up to the M Sport (+$2,500) or the M Sport Professional (+$4,000). Individual colors, such as the matte Frozen Space Silver Metallic pictured below, can cost up to $3,600.

2027 BMW iX3 Range Varies From 392 To 434 Miles

Be careful when choosing the wheels, as they directly impact range. Stick with the 20-inch set with summer tires, and the BMW iX3 will go 434 miles on a single charge. Spend an extra $3,500 on a 22-inch set with staggered summer tires, and the range takes a significant hit, falling to 392 miles. There are other wheel options, including 21-inch sets, with a choice between summer and all-season tires.

As shown below, customers can also splurge on an Individual interior with two-tone black leather for an additional $1,500. For the same amount, the new iX3 can be optioned with a Comfort Package, which bundles a panoramic glass sunroof, a heated steering wheel, and electrically adjustable massaging front seats.

If there’s still money left, a $1,900 Technology Package adds a 3D head-up display, a 365-watt Harman Kardon sound system, and an illuminated kidney grille contour. BMW also lists a $750 Parking Assistant Package with hands-free steering and automatic braking, along with a $2,500 Driving Assistant Package that provides camera- and radar-based assistance for both highway and city driving.

2027 BMW iX3 Options Are Plentiful

Then come the individual options, such as three-zone climate control ($200) and heated rear seats ($500). BMW also offers a trailer hitch for $700 and a white steering wheel for $250, but only if the iX3 is ordered with a Digital White interior. It all adds up to $82,850 for a fully loaded specification.

You can still spend more by adding compatible accessories. Examples include all-weather floor mats for $250 and a sunroof shade for $240. BMW charges $245 for a rubber cargo mat and $245 for a two-sided version made of textile and rubber. Rounding off the list are a $520 roof rack, a $950 Wallbox Plus home charger, and three types of adapters: Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) for $350, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) for $195, and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) for $195.

With literally everything included, the 2027 BMW iX3 50 xDrive costs $85,845. Buyers are encouraged to place a $1,000 deposit to secure an early build slot, with U.S. deliveries starting on September 25th, 2026.

Major Standard Equipment

BMW Panoramic Vision

Free-cut Central Display

Multifunction Steering Wheel

Perforated Veganza Upholstery Black Contemporary Interior Design Digital White Contemporary Interior Design Castanea Contemporary Interior Design Agave Green Contemporary Interior Design

Fast Charging AC — 15.4 kW AC charging or 19.2 kW DC via BMW Wallbox Professional

Bi-directional Charging

Multifunction Charger

20″ Aero Bicolor 1046 Wheels with All Season Tires

Seal & Drive Tire Kit

Ambient Lighting

Digital Key Plus

Wireless Device Charging

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Capability

Driving Assistant Plus Active Blind Spot Detection Lane Keeping Assistant Forward Collision Mitigation Active Cruise Control with Steering Assistant Active Park Distance Control with Side Protection



Option Packages

Comfort Package — $1,500 Heated Steering Wheel Panoramic Glass Sunroof with Climate Comfort Glazing (may be deleted for $750 credit) Multifunction Seats

Driving Assistance Professional Package — $2,500 Highway & Commuting Assistant Traffic Jam Assistant Active Lane Change with Eye Activation

M Sport Package — $2,500 Sport Steering Wheel (M Steering Wheel — $150 upgrade) 20″ M Aero V-Spoke Bicolor 1047M Wheels with Summer Tires 20″ M Aero V-Spoke Bicolor 1047M Wheels with All-Season Tires — N/C 21″ M Star-Spoke Bicolor 1050M Wheels with All-Season Tires — $600 21″ M Star-Spoke Bicolor 1050M Wheels with Staggered Summer Tires — $600 21″ M Aero Bicolor 1051M Wheels with All-Season Tires — $600 21″ M Aero Bicolor 1051M Wheels with Staggered Summer Tires — $600 21″ M Aero Bicolor 1051M Wheels with Staggered HP Tires — $1,200 22″ Aero Multi-Spoke 1053i Wheels with Staggered Summer Tires — $1,350 22″ M MultiAxis Y-Spoke Bicolor 1054M Wheels with Staggered Summer Tires — $3,500 M Sport Exterior Elements M Sport Interior Elements

M Sport Professional Package — $4,000 All M Sport Package content BMW Iconic Glow Exterior Lighting M Sport Brakes with Red or Blue Calipers M Steering Wheel

Parking Assistant Package — $750 Parking Assistant Plus Parking View with 3D Surround View

Technology Package — $1,900 ($1,200 if ordered with M Sport Professional) BMW Iconic Glow Exterior Lighting BMW 3D Head-up Display Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System

($1,200 if ordered with M Sport Professional)

Major Standalone Options

Perforated Merino Leather — $1,500 Black BMW Individual Interior Design

Heated Steering Wheel — $200

Rear Heated Seats — $500 (requires 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control — $200)

Digital White BMW Individual Steering Wheel — $250

Metallic Paint — $650 Black Sapphire Brooklyn Grey Space Silver Vegas Red Polarized Grey Ocean Wave Blue Eucalyptus Green

Frozen Space Silver Metallic Paint — $3,600

Trailer Hitch — $750

BMW Iconic Glow Exterior Lighting — $850

Panoramic Glass Sunroof with Climate Comfort Glazing — $1,000

Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System — $600

Source: BMW USA