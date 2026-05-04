A higher-up at BMW M says the gas-powered M3 will be priced in the “same ballpark” as the fully electric version.

Article Summary The gas and electric M3s will peacefully coexist for many years.

The electric BMW M3 "ZA0" is expected to arrive in 2027, followed a year later by the "G84" with a combustion engine.

The M3 "G84" is likely to be offered exclusively with all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission.

BMW has been offering electric M Performance cars since 2022, when the i4 M50 went on sale. Although the lineup has grown substantially over the past four years, a full-fat M electric car is still waiting in the wings. The wraps will finally come off next year, when the M3 “ZA0” will go down in history as the first true M model to do away with the combustion engine.

While it’s still early to talk about firm pricing, BMW has hinted it will cost roughly the same as the gasoline-fueled model. Not the current “G80,” but the “G84” due to arrive around 2028. In an interview with Autocar, a senior M division executive said the two versions of the M3 will be “in the same ballpark.”

Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President, Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, told the British publication that the company knows it won’t persuade every customer to switch to electric. For that reason, another generation with a gas engine is coming. It will still use an inline-six, likely a twin-turbo 3.0-liter “S58” paired with a mild-hybrid system to meet Europe’s stricter emissions regulations.

How Much Will The New BMW M3 Models Cost? It’s Complicated

As for pricing, the picture is more nuanced. The current “G80” starts at €96,500 in Germany and $80,650 in the United States, but those figures apply to the base model with a six-speed manual and rear-wheel drive. If rumors prove accurate, the “G84” could be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission and xDrive.

That makes today’s M3 Competition xDrive a more relevant benchmark, starting at €107,600 in Germany and $89,950 in the U.S. before options. A new generation typically brings higher prices, so whether gas or electric, it’s safe to assume the next M3 won’t be a bargain.

Since it’s still early, Neubauer refrained from sharing additional details, but she did say the cars will be “twins” in terms of design. Spy photos support that impression, showing gas and electric prototypes that look nearly identical. Under the skin, however, they will differ significantly.

The next gas-powered M3 will use an updated version of the CLAR platform, while the electric model will ride on a dedicated EV architecture. The Neue Klasse underpinnings should allow for a shorter front section by eliminating the space required for a combustion engine.

The M3 will kick off BMW M’s new strategy of parallel ICE and EV models. Reports suggest the next X5 M will also offer both combustion and electric variants. In the years ahead, BMW M’s pipeline will be busy, likely including an electric X3 M, though without a gas-powered counterpart.

Source: Autocar