Swoopy SUVs started out as a fad but grew into something far more substantial. BMW was among the early adopters, with the original X6 launched nearly 20 years ago. The E71 from 2007 was followed by the second-generation model (F16) in 2014. That same year, the so-called Sport Activity Coupe portfolio expanded to include the X4 (F26). Three years later, the SAC formula grew again with the addition of the X2 (F39).

BMW recently said goodbye to the X4 by not giving the second generation (G02) a successor, but an indirect replacement is on the way. Internally codenamed NA7, the new coupe-ified SUV will be christened the iX4. This time around, the middle child of the SAC lineup will not offer combustion engines. Instead, Munich is turning the X4 into an electric-only product.

It’s been a couple of months since the first-ever iX4 was spotted out in public. It already wore its final body panels, making our job easier for this speculative rendering. Our exclusive design exercise peels away the camouflage to unofficially preview the production-ready look. It’s safe to say this model has a more coupe-like silhouette than any SAC before it.

The dramatically sloped roofline allows the iX4 to stand out immediately from the more conventionally shaped iX3. It also gives us hope that when BMW eventually decides to launch a proper coupe, it will be a looker. We can already imagine the i4 (NA2) riding lower to the ground and featuring just two doors.

In the meantime, the iX4 will be the closest thing to a Neue Klasse coupe. We’ve included the tailgate spoiler in our rendering, and it may incorporate the third brake light on the production model. From the B-pillars forward, it’s likely to be nearly identical to the regular iX3. How much the redesigned rear section will eat into headroom and cargo capacity remains to be seen. Whatever the case, some buyers will gladly trade extra space for a sleeker profile.

For a larger electric SAC in the Neue Klasse era, you’ll have to wait for the fourth-generation X6. The G66 is rumored to arrive in 2028 with combustion engines and a fully electric iX6, at which point all of BMW’s coupe-like crossovers will offer electric power. It’s probably only a matter of time before the compact iX2 receives the NK treatment as well, considering spy photographers have already caught the new iX1.

But BMW’s future isn’t just about SUVs. Although this body style is the brand’s breadwinner, conventional cars won’t be put on the back burner. The new 3 Series (G50) and i3 (NA0) are arriving this year to demonstrate how Neue Klasse translates to sedans. An i3 Touring should follow soon after for wagon fans, while the rumored i1 would bring the NK design language to a hatchback. With the current 4 Series sticking around until 2029, a new coupe wearing the fresh styling is unlikely to arrive before the next decade.

Meanwhile, the iX4’s debut is closer than you might think. Although BMW hasn’t officially acknowledged an electric X4, we believe the unveiling will take place in late summer or early fall. Production is reportedly set to begin in November at the Debrecen plant, where BMW is also said to be adding a third shift to meet strong demand for the iX3.