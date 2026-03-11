Article Summary The iX1 is skipping its mid-cycle facelift and jumping straight to a full second generation, with production set for November 2027 at BMW's Regensburg plant.

Built on the Neue Klasse platform, the NB5 switches to rear-wheel drive across all variants and adopts Gen6 motors and round battery cells for significantly more range and charging speeds up to 400 kW.

Spy shots reveal a completely overhauled interior featuring Panoramic Vision, a large tablet-style touchscreen, no traditional instrument cluster, and City Assistant with an interior camera.

BMW’s smallest electric crossover is getting a full makeover. Spy shots from winter testing in Sweden have revealed the next-generation iX1 for the second time — and it’s not the mid-cycle refresh most people expected. It’s an entirely new vehicle, built on BMW’s most advanced platform yet. Here’s what the prototype tells us.

It’s Skipping the iX1 Facelift Entirely

BMW typically refreshes its models every three to four years before the next generation arrives. The current iX1 launched in 2022, so a facelift was expected around now. Instead, BMW seems to be going straight to a new car. The next iX1, internally codenamed NB5, is reportedly on track for series production in November 2027. A world premiere should follow roughly a few months before that.

It’s a Full Neue Klasse Product

The current iX1 shares its platform with the combustion-powered X1 (codename U11). The next one shares nothing with it. The NB5 is expected to be built on BMW’s all-new Neue Klasse architecture — the same foundation underpinning the iX3 and the future of BMW’s entire EV lineup. Think of it as a baby iX3: slightly smaller, slightly less powerful, lower price point, but with all the same next-generation technology underneath.

That includes a new generation of round battery cells with higher energy density, Gen6 electric motors, and ultra-fast charging capability. The current iX1 tops out at 130 kW. The iX3 hits 400 kW. Expect the next iX1 to land somewhere that makes today’s figure look embarrassing.

Range is also set for a major jump. The current eDrive20 manages 319 miles under WLTP after a recent software update. With round cells and a more efficient drivetrain, the next-gen car should clear that comfortably — possibly by a wide margin.

No More Front-Wheel Drive

This might be the biggest change of all. The base iX1 today is front-wheel drive. The Neue Klasse platform was built for rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations only. That means every version of the next iX1 — even the entry-level model — will start as a rear-wheel drive. Of course, expect all-wheel drive versions with two electric motors as well.

It’s a fundamental shift for BMW’s most affordable electric crossover, and one that should make a noticeable difference behind the wheel. Some future electric MINIs are expected to make the same switch.

The Interior Is Completely Redesigned

The Sweden spy shots didn’t give us a look at the NB5’s cabin, but we’ve seen glimpses before and it looks nothing like the car it replaces. Gone is the traditional instrument cluster. In its place is Panoramic Vision, BMW’s pillar-to-pillar projection system that stretches across the base of the windshield. Drivers get three fixed display tiles in their line of sight, plus six customizable zones that can be personalized directly from the touchscreen.

That touchscreen dominates the center of an all-new dashboard. It’s a large, tablet-style display that appears to mimic the iX3’s 17.9-inch panel.

What About the Regular X1?

The combustion-powered X1 is not getting a new generation. It’s following the traditional path — a mid-cycle facelift arriving from July 2027 — that will update its styling to match the Neue Klasse design language and bring iDrive X into the cabin. The result is that the updated X1 and the all-new iX1 could look strikingly similar on the outside, despite being built on completely different underpinnings.

The 2028 BMW iX1 is shaping up to be one of the most significant upgrades in the model’s short life. Rear-wheel drive, Neue Klasse technology, a completely redesigned interior, dramatically faster charging, and more range — all in BMW’s most accessible electric package.

Production starts in November 2027. The wait is long, but based on what these spy shots are showing, it looks worth it.