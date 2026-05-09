BMW is showing off the flagship sedan as a range-topping i7 M70 and a regular 7 Series with a combustion engine and M Sport Package.

Article Summary The range-topping electric BMW 7 Series introduces a new side mirror design.

The 2027 BMW i7 M70 is shown alongside a regular 7 Series powered by a combustion engine.

BMW will start production of the 7 Series facelift in July, and the i7 M70 is among the launch models.

“The most extensive model revision in BMW’s history” — that’s how CEO Oliver Zipse described the 7 Series facelift during his final quarterly call earlier this week. It’s easy to see why. The full-size luxury sedan features a completely new front fascia worthy of a next-generation model. At the rear, the elongated taillights instantly distinguish it from the pre-LCI version.

New images spotlight a version we had previously only seen in computer-generated images on the company’s website. It’s the i7 M70, although it’s not alone, as BMW also brought along a combustion-powered 7 Series. The two sedans don’t look dramatically different since the regular version also features the M Sport Package. However, if you know where to look, there are subtle distinctions.

For example, the electric M Performance model introduces a new mirror design shared with the M760e. Additionally, the V8-powered M760 will receive them when it arrives sometime next year, complete with those M-colored accents. It’s not the only profile change BMW has made; cars with the optional automatic doors no longer have the button visible on the door handle.

The 2027 BMW i7 M70 Has An All-New Dashboard

The cabin has changed the most with the mid-cycle facelift. Unusual for an LCI, the dashboard has been completely redesigned, leaving barely anything from the old 7 Series intact. BMW is transitioning its flagship sedan to the next-generation infotainment system, placing a 17.9-inch touchscreen front and center.

For the first time in a car wearing the fabled roundel, there’s also a 14.6-inch touchscreen for the front passenger. Interestingly, it comes as standard equipment, and buyers can’t ask BMW to remove it. In the rear, the optional 31.3-inch Theatre Screen, which folds down from the ceiling, is now a full touchscreen.

Elsewhere, the door panels still feature 5.5-inch displays, so it’s safe to say the 7 Series LCI cabin is a screen fest. We haven’t even mentioned the new Panoramic Vision, which technically isn’t a screen but a projection at the base of the windshield. It stretches from pillar to pillar, replacing the instrument cluster with three fixed widgets in the driver’s line of sight. The remaining six tiles to the right are customizable, allowing occupants to choose what is projected.

2027 BMW 7 Series Production Starts In July

With the G70 undergoing a facelift, the Dingolfing-built flagship sedan is set to remain in production for many years to come. Expect the luxobarge to soldier on into the early 2030s. Assembly kicks off in July, and the i7 M70 is among the versions available at launch.

Meanwhile, we still haven’t seen everything BMW has planned for the seventh-generation 7 Series. Aside from the M760 mentioned earlier, a more luxurious ALPINA version is also on the way. It even carries a separate codename, G72, so expect substantial changes compared with its BMW-badged counterpart.

Other than the 2027 Mercedes S-Class, the 7 Series and its ALPINA counterpart won’t have to worry too much about rivals. The Lexus LS and Audi A8 are both heading out of production, although the Genesis G90 deserves an honorable mention.