The writing had been on the wall for quite some time, and now it’s official: BMW has retired the X4. In an email to BMWBLOG, company spokesperson Florian Moser revealed that the final vehicle was assembled in November 2025. The “G02” has already been removed from the U.S. website, and while it’s still listed in other countries, you can’t build one anymore. However, if you hurry, there’s likely some leftover inventory.

BMW first hinted it wouldn’t renew the X4 for a third generation when it made the latest X2 much bigger than the original. Munich likely sees the “U10” as an indirect replacement, despite its front-wheel-drive-based platform. Let’s be real: not having a RWD-biased architecture isn’t much of an issue for SUV shoppers in this segment.

We believe the “X4” moniker won’t be gone for long, although BMW will add an “i” prefix. We’ve already seen spy shots of a coupe-styled electric SUV with Neue Klasse styling. The camouflaged prototype appeared to be larger than the iX2, strongly hinting at the first-ever iX4.

Internally codenamed “NA7,” the sleek EV had an impressively raked roofline. Expect it to break cover later this year, as production in Debrecen is reportedly starting in November. The iX4 will be built alongside the second-generation iX3 at BMW’s new factory in Hungary, where annual capacity can reach 150,000 units.

Discontinuing the X4 frees up production capacity at the Spartanburg plant in the United States. BMW plans to build at least six Neue Klasse EVs in South Carolina by 2030, all of which are expected to be SUVs. Their identities haven’t been disclosed, but we believe three of them will be the iX5, iX6, and iX7. The rugged SUV codenamed “G74” is likely to be assembled in SC as well.

Following in the footsteps of the X4, the Spartanburg-built XM is unlikely to be renewed either. However, the plug-in hybrid SUV is expected to remain in production until near the end of 2028. Also unlikely to get a next generation are the Dingolfing-made iX and the Leipzig-built 2 Series Active Tourer.

In the meantime, BMW is set to discontinue the Z4 and 8 Series, with production of both models ending in the coming months. Of all the cars going away, we’re certainly going to miss the roadster the most. Unfortunately, the two-seater cabrio won’t return either, as another Z car isn’t on the horizon.