The armored BMW 7 Series G70 is about to get a facelift and will continue to offer protection from attacks with firearms or explosives.

Article Summary The BMW 7 Series Protection facelift is in the final stages of development.

BMW offered the pre-LCI model with a V8 engine and as a fully electric i7.

Special options include auxiliary lights, radio transceivers, and a fresh-air supply system.

This might come as a surprise even to diehard BMW fans, but the brand has been developing armored vehicles for nearly half a century. Based on the E23 generation, the 733 High Security led the way in the late 1970s, establishing a tradition that continues today with the G70. With the flagship luxury sedan recently undergoing a mid-cycle facelift, Munich is also preparing to update its bulletproof version.

The 7 Series Protection LCI is currently in the final stages of development. While a release date hasn’t been announced, expect it to debut in 2027. It won’t look substantially different from the standard model because that’s the whole point. It’s supposed to fly under the radar. Its predecessor was offered in V8 and electric forms, based on the 760i and i7 M70, respectively. The former won’t return, as BMW plans to replace it with a different V8-powered variant featuring M Performance branding. As a result, expect the new gasoline-fueled 7 Series Protection to start as the rumored M760.

As before, the rarest, heaviest, and most expensive 7 Series will shield occupants from firearms and explosive attacks. It will carry VR9 certification, with optional VPAM10 representing the highest level of protection available on a civilian vehicle. It will also include numerous features not found on the standard model, such as a self-sealing fuel tank, heated side windows, and an intercom system.

The tank-like 7 Series Protection can also be equipped with a fire extinguisher that automatically discharges in the event of an attack. Additional features include a fresh-air supply system, PAX run-flat tires, flashing and rotating lights, and an emergency exit function for all four doors. For those who want to stand out, pennant holders for both front fenders are also available.

Unsurprisingly, the added armor and bulletproof glass significantly increase weight. The previous BMW 7 Series Protection in 760i guise tipped the scales at 3,965 kilograms (8,741 pounds). The i7 Protection was even heavier, at a massive 4,900 kg (10,802 lbs). Both armored variants carry the “G72” internal codename, distinguishing them from the standard “G70.”

While range is less of a concern with newer EVs, it was a drawback for the previous i7 Protection. Due to its substantial weight, it managed only 236 miles (380 kilometers) on a single charge. BMW has likely addressed this issue with sixth-generation battery technology already seen in the standard 2027 i7. The Rimac-assembled battery pack uses round cells with 20% higher energy density, so a meaningful range increase is expected. Even so, it won’t come close to the standard i7 M70’s WLTP range of 426 miles (686 kilometers) due to the significant weight penalty.

The 7 Series isn’t BMW’s only armored offering, as the company also sells the X5 Protection. With the next-generation X5 set to debut this summer, it will be interesting to see whether another bulletproof variant follows.