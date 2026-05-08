North American buyers of the 2026 BMW iX3 will not have access to the same M Sport seats offered to European customers. At least for now as BMW has confirmed in an email to BMWBLOG. “While they’re not currently available, we’re always evaluating our equipment offerings,” a spokesperson told us. “If feedback indicates there is a need, we could certainly consider offering them in the future.”

In Europe, the M Sport seats are available as a standalone €1,500 option. They feature pronounced shoulder bolstering, extended thigh support, and an illuminated M logo positioned between the headrest and the backrest — a design that distinguishes them visually and physically from the standard iX3 seats.

North American customers who opt for the M Sport Pro Package receive a different interior. The BMW M Black package included with that trim level provides sport comfort seats in Black Veganza with blue contrast stitching and Black M PerformTex upholstery. The upper instrument panel is finished in Black M PerformTex with a backlit Anthracite BMW M premium textile lower section. Armrests and door panel inserts are in Black, with center console accents in Graphite Black. The sculpted bolstering, thigh support, and illuminated M headrest badge of the European seats are not part of the package.

The M Sport Pro Package for North America does include a substantial list of other upgrades: 20-inch M Aero Bicolor wheels, M Sport brakes with red calipers, Iconic Glow exterior lighting with Shadowline effect, an aerodynamic kit with rear diffuser and black mirror caps, an M Sport steering wheel, and Driving Assistant Plus.

While BMW has yet to confirm this, we strongly believe that the “true” M Sport seats will debut with the unconfirmed iX3 M60 which is due out in 2027. It’s also likely that BMW will offer the M Sport seats for non-M Performance models since the demand for them has always been high.