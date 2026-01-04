Camouflaged prototypes of BMW’s upcoming iX4 have been caught testing once again in Germany, revealing the company’s transition away from the X4’s combustion-powered legacy. BMW is ditching internal combustion engines for the X4 entirely, and the iX4 will lead the charge as the brand’s first electric Sports Activity Coupe under the all-new Neue Klasse platform. The iX4, internally coded “NA7,” represents a new milestone in the company’s long history: its first all-electric crossover coupe.

A Coupe Look, As Expected

Even wrapped in heavy camouflage, the test vehicle can’t conceal its coupeish shape. In fact, the prototype’s profile is noticeably more aggressive and rakish compared to the outgoing X4 “G02,” with muscular fenders that give the entire vehicle a lower, more planted stance. From the front, the iX4 shares DNA with its smaller sibling, the iX3 “NA5,” but the real transformation happens from the B-pillars rearward.

The roofline narrows considerably, shrinking the greenhouse in a way that emphasizes the coupe silhouette. There’s still a quarter window—a styling element BMW retained from the iX3—but it’s significantly smaller than on the standard model. Anyone expecting the iX4 to maintain the spacious cabin feel of a traditional SUV should prepare for compromise. Rear headroom and cargo space will inevitably suffer, but that’s the trade-off that comes with coupe-esque proportions.

A particularly intriguing design element emerged from these spy shots: a horizontal cutout in the tailgate spoiler, likely housing the third brake light. Typically, BMW positions this light atop the rear windshield, but the iX4’s designers appear to be experimenting with a new placement strategy. The wheels visible on the prototype feature a fresh two-tone design, while flush door handles—a carryover from the iX3.

Inside: Similar to the BMW iX3

The interior will largely mirror the iX3’s architecture, which means a significant departure from what X4 owners might expect. The familiar iDrive rotary dial and the majority of physical buttons have been eliminated in favor of a more minimalist approach. A 17.9-inch touchscreen serves as the command center, positioned front and center.

Paired with BMW’s latest iDrive X system, drivers will experience something called Panoramic Vision—a windshield projection display with three fixed tiles positioned in the driver’s line of sight and six additional customizable widgets to the right. Expect the rest of the design and materials to mimic the iX3’s.

Timeline and Production

BMW is expected to officially reveal the iX4 around summer 2026, giving the company time to perfect final details. Production is rumored to commence in November 2026 at BMW’s brand-new Debrecen plant in Hungary.

[Photos: @werner_g90_718]