Article Summary We've already seen spy shots of an electric BMW X4, and an M version is likely not far behind.

The standard BMW iX4 is expected to break cover later this year, followed by the hot M in 2027.

The electric BMW X4 M could enter production in November 2027 alongside an electric X3 M.

It’s only been a few months since BMW wrapped up production of the second-generation X4. As a refresher, we exclusively revealed the final “G02” rolled off the assembly line at the Spartanburg plant in November 2025. But the swoopy SUV is coming back sooner than you might think. In fact, a third generation arrives later this year. This time around, don’t expect combustion engines.

The crossover beaten with the coupe stick is going electric and adding an “i” prefix to its name. We’ve already seen spy shots of the iX4 ahead of its likely official debut in the second half of 2026. The “NA7” is reportedly set to hit the assembly line in November at BMW’s new Debrecen plant. A year later, a full-fat X4 M will also be built at the Hungarian site, where the company is already adding a second shift to keep up with strong demand for the X3.

A new report from a well-known BMW insider spilling the beans on the Bimmer Post forums alleges the X4 M will enter production at the same time as the X3 M. From what we’ve heard, neither will carry “i” branding when production begins in November 2027. Similarly, the electric M3 won’t be called the iM3, despite rumors to the contrary. Instead, it’ll simply be called M3. However, the company will likely find a way to differentiate the inline-six sports sedan from its zero-emission counterpart.

Internally, the X3 M is supposedly called the ZA5, while the X4 M is the ZA7. If you’re wondering why there won’t be a ZA6, there’s a logical explanation: BMW is highly unlikely to launch an M variant of the long-wheelbase iX3 (NA6) for China. The stretched version will also be sold in other markets, but not Europe or North America.

The upcoming high-performance electric SUVs are expected to feature a quad-motor setup with standard xDrive. We’ve heard through the grapevine that the M3, X3 M, and X4 M will have more than 800 hp once they arrive next year. The M3 (ZA0) should lead the charge (pun intended), with the first production cars rolling off the assembly line at the Munich plant in Germany starting in March 2027.

Even their M Performance versions are likely to exceed 600 hp. The iX3 M60 will get the ball rolling when it arrives later this year, presumably with a dual-motor setup. The not-quite-M electric crossover is allegedly getting the same 108.7-kWh battery pack as the iX3 50 xDrive. However, it’s unrealistic to expect the same 500-mile (805-kilometer) range, since the iX3 M60 xDrive will prioritize performance over efficiency.

Ideally, BMW is also cooking up an i3 Touring. That said, the NA1 hasn’t been officially confirmed. Nevertheless, we’re already dreaming of a long-roof electric M3 that would carry the ZA1 internal designation. Since there aren’t any spy shots yet, we imagine the electric 3 Series wagon would arrive after the iX4.