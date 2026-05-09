The limited-run cars vary from lowly X1 and X2 models all the way up to an M5 Touring and even an XM.

Article Summary All of them have limited production, special colors, and extra equipment.

Most special editions are M models but BMW has also spruced up its most affordable SUVs: X1 and X2.

The most expensive of the lot is an XM Label Marina Bay Blue Edition.

There’s no market in the world with as many special editions as South Korea. Over the past few years, BMW has made a habit of launching limited-run vehicles every month. These models typically come in a fixed configuration with extra equipment and unique colors. Customers can order them through the online shop instead of visiting a nearby brick-and-mortar dealership.

This May is particularly busy, as BMW has prepared no fewer than nine special-edition cars. Limited to 15 units, the M2 Sao Paulo Yellow Edition kicks things off with a vibrant paint finish contrasted by M Light Shadowline black accents. The staggered wheel setup (19-inch front, 20-inch rear) also comes in black. Inside, the front bucket seats and carbon-fiber trim set it apart from the standard M2.

BMW is selling just 15 units at 98.5 million won apiece, which works out to a little over $67,000 at current exchange rates. Sadly, the car is only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The M3 Wagon Is The One To Get

Up next is our pick of the litter: the M3 Competition M xDrive Touring Dravit Grey Edition. It’s joined by a matching M4 Coupe, also in Competition xDrive specification. While the performance wagon gets an Individual Extended Merino leather interior finished in Fiona Red and Black, the coupe features a bolder Kyalami Orange and Black Merino leather combination.

BMW is offering seven cars of each body style and charging 140.4 million won (about $96,000) for the M3 Touring and 139.9 million won ($95,700) for the M4 Coupe.

The only convertible in the group is the M4 Competition M xDrive Convertible Skyscraper Grey Edition. The open-top sports car comes with a full Merino leather interior in a Kyalami Orange/Black color scheme. This model is also capped at seven units, but it costs more: 144.4 million won ($98,700).

Good Things Come In Pairs: M5 Sedan And M5 Touring

BMW South Korea has also prepared an M5 duo consisting of the sedan and wagon in Storm Bay Edition guise. Both feature carbon-ceramic brakes paired with double-spoke black wheels. Inside, the Individual leather upholstery comes in Taupe Grey and Deep Lagoon for the G90 sedan. The more practical G99 wagon does things differently with a Black and Dark Violet cabin.

Each body style is limited to seven units, and sedan buyers have to fork out 183.9 million won (almost $126,000). If you’d rather get the wagon, it’ll cost you more. BMW is asking for 186.8 million won (nearly $128,000).

By far the most expensive of the lot is the XM Label Marina Bay Blue Edition. It carries an eye-watering price tag of 230.1 million won ($158,000) and rides on massive 23-inch wheels. It comes loaded with virtually every feature BMW offers, including Individual Merino leather, front massaging seats, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and carbon fiber trim.

Bucking the M trend are the X1 and X2 Frozen Pure Grey Special Editions. Both are based on the xDrive20i with the M Sport Package. Aside from the matte paint finish, the compact crossovers feature 20-inch Individual wheels and M Sport brakes, while the interiors are trimmed in Smoke White artificial leather.

The X1 will be produced in 40 units and priced at 70.5 million won ($48,200), whereas the X2 is limited to just 10 examples at 72 million won ($49,250) each.

BMW South Korea will make these special editions available to order through its online shop starting May 12 at 3 PM local time.