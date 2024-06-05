BMW and its M division continue to make strides towards an electrified future, with plans to launch at least six electric vehicles on the Neue Klasse platform between 2025 and 2028. Among them, we will see also the first electric M cars: an i3M sedan, i3M Touring, and two crossovers. We reported exclusively in the past that BMW plans an iX3M (ZA5) and iX4M (ZA7) to lead the electric revolution of the M brand. According to an insider from the BimmerPost forums, BMW continue with these plans.

BMW uses distinct codenames to differentiate between regular models and their M counterparts. The standard versions of these future electric vehicles will have their own internal designations: NA0 for the i3 Sedan, NA1 for the i3 Touring, NA5 for the iX3, and NA7 for the iX4. Notably, while the next-generation X3 will offer gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid options under the G45 model, its “coupe” sibling, the X4, will be exclusively electric.

Transition to Electric M Performance

The iX3 M and iX4 M, launching on the Neue Klasse platform, signify BMW’s commitment to an electric future. Consequently, there will be no gasoline-powered X3 M and X4 M models. Similarly, the M3 Touring will also transition to an electric-only powertrain. The design of the iX3M will be likely based on the upcoming NA5 iX3 crossover due out in 2026. The iX3M will most likely use the same iX3 as the base car, considering that no combustion-powered X4 is planned.

Styling wise, we expect to see a bold design on both electric crossovers, but with a more futuristic look than current X3M and X4M models. The interior will also mimic the one in the iX3, as previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse X. There are no power figures to report now, but if the i3M is rumored to deliver between 700 and 800 horsepower, we certainly expect a similar figure in the iX3M and iX4M.

More Range, Faster Charging

BMW also promises at least a 30% boost in range and charging speed compared to the current crop of EVs. These advancements will be possible by installing sixth-generation batteries with round cells. These will have a 46-mm (1.8-inch) diameter and two heights: 95 mm (3.7 in) for cars and 120 mm (4.7 in) for crossovers/SUVs. Energy density is going up by 20% while production-related emissions are dropping by 60%.

BMW has already confirmed Neue Klasse models will support bidirectional charging, allowing owners to power their home appliances. In addition, they’ll be able to put the stored energy in the network or juice up various types of electrical equipment. Vehicle-to-vehicle charging hasn’t been mentioned. Speaking of practicality, the iX3M and iX4M could come with a front trunk.

We’ve heard through the grapevine that NK models will support the North American Charging Standard (NACS). At the beginning of the year, the network had 6,000 Supercharger stations with about 55,000 connectors worldwide A fully charged battery could be good for 373 miles (600 kilometers) if an official image of the Vision Neue Klasse X is any indication. We expect the M electric SUVs to come with even more advanced motors and driving dynamics specific to M products.

