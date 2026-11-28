The G72 BMW ALPINA B7 comes first, with a debut we expect in spring 2027. The XB7 SUV follows about a year later.

Article Summary Car and Driver says a new B5, if approved, couldn't launch before 2031.

The B7 prototype's head-up display showed about 589 hp and 578 lb-ft, figures BMW hasn't called final.

A limited-run version of the Vision BMW ALPINA coupe has been under consideration, with no final decision.

No new BMW ALPINA model has been approved beyond the upcoming B7 and XB7, BMWBLOG has learned. That includes a new B5, which has not been decided, even as talk of its return picks up again. A new Car and Driver report by Georg Kacher ooks further down the road for ALPINA, with talk of a new B5, a V12 and a small run of the Vision BMW ALPINA coupe. Kacher also considers at least one more new product almost certain around 2029. Based on what we’re hearing, we’d treat any new model past the sedan and the SUV as an idea rather than an approved program.

Which BMW ALPINA Models Are Actually Coming Next?

The two we can count on are the B7 and the XB7, and the sedan comes first. It’s ALPINA’s take on the facelifted 7 Series, carries the internal code G72 and sticks with the old B7 badge. BMW has promised its first ALPINA production car for 2027, and we expect this one to debut in spring 2027. Think a step up from the M760 xDrive, but still short of Rolls-Royce Ghost territory. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

Power will come from a V8, which BMW has confirmed without giving an output. There is a clue in BMW’s video of high-speed testing in Italy, where a prototype goes past 186 mph and the head-up display briefly shows numbers that convert to about 589 hp and 578 lb-ft. BMW hasn’t said those are final, and we still expect more than 600 horsepower, at least in the United States.

Car and Driver expects the V8 to have company: a B7 40 with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six making around 400 hp, a B7 60 with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 rated at up to 600 hp and an electric iB7 70. It also says the sedan will seat four unless a buyer insists on a rear bench, and that reworked engine software will allow a top speed above 186 mph. The XB7 follows roughly a year later. It’s ALPINA’s version of the next-generation X7 (G67), and its internal code is reportedly G69. According to Car and Driver, it will share the sedan’s gas engines, come standard with three rows and six seats, and also be offered as an electric iXB7 ALPINA 100 with a bigger battery and more power. We’re hearing on our end something else: the ALPINA XB7 will come only as a seven seater.

Why A New ALPINA B5 Is Still An Open Question

The head of BMW ALPINA has already cooled expectations for smaller models. Asked in May about cars such as the B3 and B5, Oliver Viellechner told Top Gear: “Definitely not at the start.” He added that they wouldn’t be the immediate second step either, although he didn’t rule them out over the long term. Car and Driver does see a way back. It describes a new B5 sold as a sedan and a touring, with combustion and electric power, and says an XB5 could join it. The condition is a big one: if the car gets the nod, it would use CLAR Flex and couldn’t launch before 2031. Kacher also expects very low volume, and argues that a B3 would be too small and not profitable enough.

Six months after Viellechner’s comments, we’re hearing there is still no decision on a B5, and nothing else after the B7 and XB7 has been approved either. ALPINA is currently exploring several models, but none have been approved.

What About The V12 And The ALPINA Coupe?

Neither is something to count on yet. The V12 is reportedly still in the cards, but we’re also hearing the contrary: the V12 stays exclusive to Rolls-Royce. As for the coupe, BMW has been considering a limited-run production version but hasn’t made a final decision. Car and Driver’s sources predict it will happen, at a lofty price, with somewhere between 75 and a couple of hundred cars built in the coachbuilding wing of BMW’s Dingolfing plant. But once again, we’re also hearing no decision has been made on that front either.

The Vision BMW ALPINA, shown at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May, is a V8-powered 2+2 measuring about 204.7 inches (5.2 meters) long. It is based on the 8 Series Gran Coupe, which has since been discontinued, so a road car would need a different starting point. The word in Munich, Kacher writes, is that it could be a modified 7 Series chassis.

Bottom line is this: if you’re waiting on a B5 or an ALPINA coupe, we wouldn’t make plans around either one yet.