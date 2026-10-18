We're taking you on a tour of the 2027 BMW 7 Series in its new M Performance flavor: the M760 xDrive. The V8 is back, and this is the new (temporary) range-topper.

Article Summary The 2027 BMW M760 xDrive brings a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 back to the 7 Series lineup, but the V12 ain't coming back.

After the M760e xDrive and i7 M70 xDrive, this is the third M Performance flavor available for the 2027 BMW 7 Series facelift.

While the pre-facelift 760i xDrive wasn't sold in Europe, the new M760 xDrive is coming to the Old Continent next year.

BMW has given its flagship sedan the eight-cylinder engine it was missing when the facelifted G70 debuted earlier this year. The new M760 xDrive brings a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 to the lineup, replacing the old 760i xDrive in markets such as the United States. Better yet, the new model will also be sold in Europe, where its predecessor was never available.

Our exclusive walkaround video gives you a closer look at the full-size luxury sedan, from its sporty exterior details to its upscale cabin. While the M760 isn’t a full-fat M car, it adds a welcome dose of traditional performance to a lineup increasingly defined by electrification. The headline news is what’s under the hood, where, curiously, the engine cover lacks the M badge. We’re used to seeing the fabled letter on the latest M Performance cars, but here it’s surprisingly absent.

Anyway, BMW has installed its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 in the M760 xDrive, giving the flagship sedan 563 horsepower from the latest S68 engine. The 7 Series has never been all about straight-line acceleration, but this one hits 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. That’s seriously quick for a car designed primarily to ferry passengers in first-class comfort rather than chase lap times at the Nürburgring.

It’s Technically The First-Ever M760

Despite having almost the same name as the M760e xDrive, the new V8 model is substantially different. It uses a conventional combustion powertrain rather than pairing a smaller inline-six gasoline engine with an electric motor. BMW hasn’t electrified its flagship just to chase a bigger combined output figure.

Speaking of naming, BMW sold the pre-facelift model as the 760i, but has since dropped the “i” suffix from its gasoline-powered models, reserving that letter for electric vehicles. The new car also takes a different approach to performance. Rather than reviving the V12-powered M760i from the previous-generation 7 Series, BMW has opted for an eight-cylinder engine. You can still get a BMW Group product with a V12, but only by stepping up to a Rolls-Royce.

The BMW 7 Series Gets A $14,000 Paint Job

Our featured car wears BMW’s most expensive paint option: Tanzanite Blue and Frozen Tanzanite Blue, an extra $14,000 in the United States. As the name suggests, the finish combines matte and glossy versions of the same color, separated by a Rolls-Royce-style coachline. As you can imagine, this special treatment requires additional time to complete the car.

Elsewhere, the M760 xDrive gets the M Sport Pro treatment as standard, along with M-specific mirrors, a quad-exhaust setup, and mighty 22-inch wheels. BMW gives both ends a more aggressive look and adds a few more M badges to make it clear this isn’t a run-of-the-mill 7 Series. But it’s still a 7 Series, after all. The idea is to look suitably expensive when pulling up to a five-star hotel, not as though the chauffeur has accidentally driven into a pit lane.

Inside, the M760 xDrive follows the 7 Series formula: generous space, high-end materials, and a technology-heavy dashboard. Our walkaround car features a cashmere-and-leather interior, with carbon-fiber trim adding a sportier contrast to the otherwise luxurious surroundings.

The M Sport steering wheel gets a red 12-o’clock marker, while the red-accented shift paddles provide another performance-inspired detail. BMW has also added M-specific content to the iDrive X infotainment system, including dedicated graphics and lighting touches that distinguish the V8 model from less powerful versions.

Not Quite An M7, But Close Enough?

BMW has no plans to turn the 7 Series into a full-blown M car, so don’t hold your breath for an M7. Instead, the M760 xDrive occupies the M Performance niche, combining a more potent engine with sportier styling and chassis upgrades while preserving the flagship’s luxury-first mission.

It also gives BMW a more diverse range of high-performance options. The M760 xDrive caters to buyers who want a conventional V8, while the M760e xDrive offers plug-in hybrid power, and the electric i7 M70 xDrive serves those who prefer to ditch gasoline altogether.

BMW ALPINA Will Level Up The 7 Series Next Year

As compelling as the M760 xDrive looks, it won’t remain the ultimate V8-powered 7 Series for long. BMW ALPINA has confirmed that its first model will be a V8-powered 7 Series with bespoke tuning.

Reportedly known internally as the G72, the ALPINA model should build on the M760’s mechanical foundations while emphasizing effortless performance, long-distance comfort, and bespoke luxury. Think less about outright sportiness and more about covering hundreds of miles without breaking a sweat.

That should give the two cars distinct personalities, especially since ALPINA has hinted at exclusive exterior styling tweaks and interior upgrades. If the stunning Vision BMW ALPINA coupe is any indication, the G72 7 Series should narrow the gap to the Rolls-Royce Ghost, although the latter still has a big ol’ V12.