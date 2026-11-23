Reuters reports the brand will launch as a standalone marque in 10 Indian cities next year, just as import tariffs on luxury cars are set to fall.

Article Summary A LinkedIn job posting for a network strategy role covers selecting dealer partners, analyzing competition, and planning the rollout.

India and the EU are close to ratifying a trade deal that would cut the current 100% tariff on a certain number of cars priced over €15,000 to 30-35%.

The first BMW ALPINA model arrives next year as the 7 Series (G72) with V8 and electric drivetrains.

ALPINA has only just been reborn as a BMW-owned luxury brand, and it already has its sights set on one of the world’s biggest car markets. According to sources cited by Reuters, BMW will launch ALPINA in India next year, aiming to attract wealthy buyers in the world’s third-largest car market.

The plan looks real. A LinkedIn job posting describes ALPINA as a “standalone brand” that will roll out across 10 Indian cities. The role is a network strategy position, and the person hired will pick dealer partners, analyze the competition, and plan the launch. BMW India didn’t respond to requests for comment, and the sources asked to stay anonymous because BMW hasn’t officially unveiled the plans.

One source pointed to Mercedes-Maybach as proof of what’s possible. Top-end luxury cars in India are outperforming the broader market because buyers are moving away from off-the-shelf models and spending more on customization.

BMW ALPINA Is Coming After Mercedes-Maybach

BMW wants a piece of that. The segment sits above the 7 Series and the X7 but below the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Cullinan, a gap BMW hasn’t filled so far. ALPINA, with its mix of understated styling and grand-touring performance, looks like a natural fit.

India’s import tariff on luxury cars is currently 100%, which has kept the market small. That’s about to change, as India and the European Union are close to ratifying a trade deal. Under it, the tariff on a certain number of cars priced over €15,000 will drop immediately to between 30% and 35%.

Luxury models made up just over 1% of India’s 4.4 million passenger car sales in 2025. Analysts and industry executives expect that to reach around 5% by 2030, and carmakers are paying attention.

Dealers First, Standalone Stores Later?

“Standalone brand” doesn’t necessarily mean standalone showrooms, at least not at the start. As we reported earlier this year, new ALPINAs will be sold through BMW’s existing dealership network, with dedicated areas to separate the two brands and reflect ALPINA’s elevated status. Exclusive stores are on the table, but no final decision has been made.

That approach looks like the template for every market. In Korea, for example, seven BMW dealers will have special ALPINA areas by the end of next year, and we noted that this is the initial strategy in all markets where BMW plans to sell ALPINA, with standalone locations also under consideration.

That makes the job posting more interesting. Selecting dealer partners across 10 cities suggests BMW is lining up retail partners first. It would be reasonable to expect ALPINA corners inside existing BMW dealerships in India too, with any dedicated stores coming later if demand justifies them.

If BMW ALPINA sets up shop in India, the 7 Series (G72) will lead the pack, serving as a more luxurious take on BMW’s own facelifted G70.

Source: Reuters