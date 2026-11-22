The BMW Group's Oxford factory is preparing to restart MINI production after a supply chain disruption halted operations for two weeks.

Article Summary The factory suspended operations on November 9 due to parts shortage.

Ukrainian supplier Kromberg & Schubert was reportedly unable to deliver wiring harnesses following Russian attacks on its facilities.

BMW's Swindon and Hams Hall plants were also affected by the component shortage.

BMW has confirmed that production will resume next week at its MINI plant in Oxford, England, ending a two-week shutdown caused by supply chain problems. The factory, which builds some of the brand’s most popular models, had to temporarily suspend operations because of a component shortage.

The German automaker initially announced the production stoppage on November 12, explaining that temporary supply bottlenecks forced it to adjust its manufacturing schedule for that week and the following. BMW remained in contact with its supplier network and expected the disruption to be short-lived.

That prediction has now come good, with production set to restart at the historic Cowley facility. The temporary shutdown raised concerns about its impact on employees and MINI’s ability to keep up with demand, particularly with the busy end-of-year period approaching.

A Supply Chain Problem Brought Production To A Standstill

The shutdown began on November 9 and was initially expected to last until November 25. Although BMW hasn’t publicly identified the missing components, reports point to wiring harnesses supplied by Ukrainian manufacturer Kromberg & Schubert.

The suspected cause is particularly unfortunate. Russian missile and drone attacks reportedly hit two of the supplier’s manufacturing facilities in Ukraine, disrupting deliveries to automakers. BMW hasn’t officially confirmed that these attacks caused the shortage, so the connection remains unverified.

The disruption wasn’t limited to Oxford, either. BMW’s Swindon facility, which manufactures body components and panels, and its Hams Hall engine plant in Warwickshire were also affected by the supply chain problems.

MINI Plant Oxford Builds Three Models

Getting production back on track is welcome news for the workforce and MINI’s UK manufacturing operations. The bigger challenge will be avoiding another disruption in an industry that remains heavily dependent on increasingly complex international supply chains.

The Oxford plant builds the combustion-engine versions of the three-door and five-door MINI Cooper, along with the Convertible. BMW had planned to add the electric three-door hatchback and its Aceman crossover sibling to the British factory’s production line, but has since changed its plans. That won’t happen anytime soon. There’s still no electric Convertible, either, and it’s unclear when the J03 will enter production.

25 Years Of MINI Oxford

The factory celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year. Oxford has built more than 4.6 million vehicles since modern MINI production began, working alongside BMW’s other British facilities. Swindon supplies body panels, while Hams Hall manufactures engines.

According to BMW, the Oxford facility has produced more than 13.6 million vehicles wearing badges from 14 different brands throughout its history. It originally opened in 1913 as the Bullnose Morris Oxford Factory, long before MINI became part of the BMW Group.

Source: Oxford Mail