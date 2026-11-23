Article Summary Loaded with two people and luggage, the G61 weighed over 4,600 pounds and still craved being thrown into corners.

A wet, cold lap of the Nürburgring in a rented 3 Series race car had us missing the 540d halfway around.

Our car wore Carbon Black over a two-tone purple and black BMW Individual interior, on 21-inch wheels with no sunroof.

BMW doesn’t sell the 540d Touring in the US, which is a big part of why I was excited beyond words when an email finally told me what my wife and I would be picking up just outside Munich. Over 7 days, the G61 5 Series Touring carried us across almost all of Germany, and it turned out to be one of the best cars we could have asked for on a trip like that.

From Matchbox Cars To The Spartanburg Plant

BMW has been a part of my life in one form or another for as long as I can remember, and one of the heaviest-hitting reasons is how well the brand still looks out for the little guys. I’ve been messing around with these cars since before I could walk: rolling Matchbox BMWs across the floor, organizing my own car meets on the dinner table, and later collecting 1:18-scale models, a phase that didn’t last long. Then, as now, I loved taking things apart and figuring out how to make them better, which got expensive for my parents when I inevitably couldn’t put some of them back together.

Fast-forward many years and 250-plus (real) BMWs later, my efforts were recognized by some folks at BMW of North America. That landed my wife and me at the premiere of the G65 X5 at BMW’s Spartanburg plant, a facility I’ve toured many times. I didn’t know then how much that invitation would shape friendships with some amazing people in the months to come. Jeff Schatz, BMW of North America, Spokesperson, is a big reason I’m sitting down to write this today, along with BMWBLOG, which was a tremendous help in getting my foot in the door.

2026 BMW 540d Touring Good Effortless, quiet B57 diesel six

Hides its weight in corners

Nearly 1,000 km (620 miles) per tank Bad Not sold in the US

Over 4,600 pounds loaded

Efficient mode dulls the throttle

A Brand-New BMW, And No Idea Which One

My family had long planned a trip to Europe this year. The first part was a visit with relatives in Switzerland and a celebration for my father’s former racing team, Brun Motorsport, marking 40 years since its 1986 world championship with the Porsche 962. In its earlier days, the team also raced BMW M1 Procars, E9 coupes, you name it. The rest was a tour of Germany with my wife, who had never been out of the US before.

When our new friends at BMW heard about the trip, they gave me an opportunity the younger version of me could only describe as something out of a dream: the chance to pick up a brand-new BMW just outside Munich and drive it for the entire trip. That was all I knew at the time. I didn’t know the chassis, the model line within that chassis, nothing. Shortly before we left the US, I got a clue in an email: a 540d Touring. After the family visit and team celebration in Switzerland, we took a train to Munich and a taxi to BMW, where we collected the car that would carry us through the rest of the trip.

It was a beautifully optioned G61 in Carbon Black over a two-tone purple and black BMW Individual M Sport interior, with carbon-fiber trim and all the bells and whistles you could ask for, except a sunroof. As a performance-oriented guy, I was more than happy with that.

A Day Surrounded By Nothing But BMW

Our first stop? The hotel, of course, followed immediately by a 15-minute drive to BMW’s Four-Cylinder headquarters next to BMW Welt and the BMW Museum. At about 10:30 p.m., we took photos of the car next to the place where its idea was conceived, then returned to the hotel before an early start. At about 5 a.m., we were back up and driving about two hours north to buy a diesel E53 X5, a first for me since we never got the diesel E53 in the US. I navigated our way out of the city in early-morning traffic while my wife slept comfortably in the passenger seat.

After we collected the X5, we headed back to Munich to spend a day surrounded by nothing but BMW. We started at BMW Welt, parking next to a few other non-US BMWs, including another G61 and some previous-generation G31 5 Series Tourings, which were a treat to see. We toured the entire Welt, then the museum next door and everything it has to offer from BMW’s history, from aircraft engines to motorcycles to present-day motorsport.

After that, we drove a few blocks to perhaps my favorite part: BMW Group Classic. We met our friends there for a private viewing of the facility and its storage room, one of the original buildings from BMW’s early aircraft-engine production days. Inside were new and old BMWs on display just for us, including the X5 Le Mans.

All of it gave me a much higher appreciation for the G61 once we got back to the car. You can so easily see and feel the heritage in the newer cars, elegantly grafted onto the pursuit of the automobile’s future.

How Does BMW Hide The Weight Of A 5 Series Touring?

After we left Munich, we headed south to visit a few castles on a mix of highways with no speed limits and great views, then the most beautiful German back roads you could imagine. That finally gave us the chance to test what the G61 had to offer and stretch its legs. The way the B57, a 3.0-liter diesel inline-six, got the car up to speed so effortlessly and quietly was unreal. But the real treat for me was something I feel BMW does better than any other manufacturer: hiding the weight. It’s no surprise that as these cars get newer, they get larger. They’re also becoming hybrids or full EVs, which makes them heavier, even with lightweight materials.

But this car, much like our X5s, X7, and so on back home in America, hides its weight and gives you the knife-edge agility you’d expect from a BMW. Despite weighing over 4,600 pounds with the two of us and our luggage, it craved being thrown into corners, and we treated it just like all of our older-generation 5 Series before it.

Why The Nürburgring Made Us Miss The 540d

From there, we had about six hours of driving north toward Heidelberg, made effortless once again by the sheer comfort of the G61, despite its massive 21-inch wheels with low-profile tires, sport suspension, and heavily bolstered sport seats. For once, I found myself doing the unthinkable: I took it out of Sport mode and switched to Efficient, the car’s eco mode. That immediately took away throttle response, took the edge off the car, and noticeably improved our fuel economy for the long drive. We averaged close to 1,000 km (about 620 miles) per tank.

After Heidelberg, we drove to the famous Nürburgring, where we rented a 3 Series race car to experience the track. Halfway through our very wet and cold first lap, my wife and I were joking about how we couldn’t wait to get back into the warmth and comfort of the 540d. After one more very necessary stop to buy some BMW model cars to take home, we headed to Munich to drop off the car and close out our trip.

We had an amazing time, and we both have so much to thank BMW for: the chance to travel a beautiful country in a beautiful car and to experience firsthand the technology and ability that come with any new BMW. As a classic BMW guy, I’m giving this car my stamp of approval. If BMW offered this exact Touring in the US, I think I would have bought one the day I landed back home. But maybe a G99 M5 Touring will do.