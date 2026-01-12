The ALPINA brand we grew up with effectively died on December 31, 2025. As of January 1, it goes by the BMW ALPINA name and will operate differently than the company founded by the late Burkard Bovensiepen in 1965. That said, tradition won’t be ignored, as the new owner intends to build on decades of heritage. So, what comes next? The company’s official Instagram account offers a glimpse of what the future may hold.

We’re learning that new models will cater to the “discerning few,” which suggests low production volumes. That would be in keeping with traditional ALPINA values, considering only about 60,000 cars were built over six decades. The cryptic message may also hint at a stronger focus on high-end products. Consequently, the initial lineup could be limited to the 7 Series and X7.

We’re reminded of what BMW Vice President and Head of the Series Luxury Class, Christian Tschurtschenthaler, said a few years ago: “Does it make sense that someone spends €250,000 or €300,000 money on an ALPINA then sees a B3 come alongside at a traffic light?”

That comment was likely an indirect signal that entry-level models would not be renewed under BMW ALPINA’s strategy. After all, vehicles such as the XD3 and B5 had already been discontinued even before the BMW Group took over.

Returning to the recent social media message, BMW ALPINA’s statement that it will “focus on speed, not sport” suggests it won’t step on M’s toes. Upcoming models are expected to emphasize high-speed, road-focused luxury, leaving BMW M to focus on hardcore, track-oriented vehicles. The “drive far, travel fast” tagline underscores effortless GT cruising, in the spirit of past ALPINA models.

For now, BMW ALPINA isn’t revealing any cars. While it’s frustrating to hear about a new sub-brand without seeing any products, the delay is understandable. The first priority is for the core brand to unveil the 7 Series facelift in the coming months. Only after that will we see its BMW ALPINA-badged sibling, reportedly carrying a distinct codename: “G72” instead of “G70.”

The regular 7 Series LCI is said to enter production in July, but its ALPINA counterpart may not reach the assembly line until roughly a year later. Expect a fully loaded “G70” with exclusive interior and exterior design elements designed to rival the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. It’s too early to say whether drivetrain upgrades are planned. The “G72” will likely become the first electric ALPINA by offering an i7 70 xDrive variant alongside 740 xDrive and 760 xDrive gasoline versions.

The second model is expected to follow a similar strategy, complete with a separate codename and an EV option. Next year’s BMW X7 “G67” will reportedly spawn a BMW ALPINA “G69” in three flavors: X7 40 xDrive, 60 xDrive, and iX7 100 xDrive.

While some have been quick to criticize BMW for leveraging ALPINA’s strong brand equity for a quick profit, it’s worth waiting to see how the new strategy unfolds. It’s becoming increasingly clear that BMW ALPINA will target Maybach, without encroaching on Rolls-Royce territory.