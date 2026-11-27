Article Summary The German list includes performance models such as the M5, X5 M and X6 M.

Germany has no official advice to park outside so far, unlike the United States and Australia.

The KBA entry doesn't yet spell out the permanent fix, but BMW will cover the cost of the work.

BMW’s water pump recall has reached its home market, with 30,003 vehicles in Germany affected by a defect that could raise the risk of a fire. According to a new entry in the recall database of the KBA, Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority, the campaign covers more than 1.8 million vehicles worldwide. The problem is moisture getting in at the water pump connection. Affected cars were built between December 1, 2009, and May 16, 2019, and the KBA lists the recall under reference number 17268R. Its status is currently given as under investigation, and no cases of property damage or injury have been mentioned in connection with the German recall.

Which BMW Models Are Part Of The German Recall?

The KBA entry names a long list of model lines:

BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series and 5 Series

BMW X1, X3, X5 and X6

BMW M5, X5 M and X6 M

With a production window of more than nine years, more than one generation of some of these models could be involved. A model appearing on the list doesn’t mean every example is affected, so owners should check their specific car.

What Can Go Wrong At The Water Pump Connector

The German entry says moisture at the water pump connection can, under certain circumstances, lead to an increased fire risk. Australia’s recall, which carries the same BMW campaign code (0012910600), goes into more detail. According to the Australian recall notice, an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump can be exposed to moisture over time and short circuit. That short circuit raises the risk of a vehicle fire. The Australian campaign covers 13,696 vehicles from the 2011 to 2018 model years.

How The German Recall Compares With The American One

In the US, BMW is recalling 720,796 vehicles under NHTSA campaign 26V-733. The connector can short circuit even while the car is parked and switched off, and BMW doesn’t have a remedy ready yet. Owner letters are scheduled to start going out on December 25, 2026. The US campaign follows a 2024 recall for the water pump connector. BMW knows of about 10 US incidents, all involving cars that had already been repaired under that earlier action, with no crashes or injuries reported. In 2024, BMW said cars in the EU, including Germany, were not part of that recall.

The model lists differ between the two markets, too. Germany’s includes the 1 Series, X6, M5, X5 M and X6 M, none of which appear on the US list. The American recall names the X4 and Z4, which aren’t among the models in the KBA entry.

What BMW Owners In Germany Should Do Now

Owners can contact an authorized BMW workshop or call the hotline at 089 125016175. You can also enter your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN, or FIN in German) on BMW Germany’s recall lookup page. BMW will cover the cost of the necessary work. What that work involves is still open. The KBA entry published on November 26 doesn’t spell out the permanent fix or say when it will be available.