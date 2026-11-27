A lengthy spy video tracks the ZA0 super sedan from its early testing days in October 2025 to its latest prototype sightings in October 2026.

Article Summary The footage captured by automotive paparazzi offers a fascinating look at how the electric BMW M3 has evolved over the past 12 months.

BMW's quad-motor M3 will deliver approximately 838 hp and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque.

All-wheel drive will come standard, but drivers will also be able to switch to a dedicated rear-wheel-drive mode.

The electric BMW M3 is getting closer to production, and a new video offers a fascinating look at how the project has evolved over the past 12 months. Automotive paparazzi have put together 11 minutes of spy footage documenting the ZA0’s development, starting with prototypes spotted back in October 2025 and ending with test cars filmed last month.

That’s a considerable amount of development work condensed into a video. The footage shows how BMW’s first fully electric M3 has progressed from its early testing stages to a much more mature prototype. Although camouflage still conceals most design details, the test cars are getting closer to the production version.

BMW has been testing the electric sports sedan in several environments, including public roads and demanding circuits. The Nürburgring has naturally been part of the development program, as the M division works to ensure the battery-powered newcomer lives up to the M3 name. Rather than carrying the i3 M, M3i, or something similar, it will inherit the iconic M3 moniker from the 40-year-old sports sedan. That’ll make it the first EV with the roundel to skip the “i” in its name.

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BMW has already confirmed some of the electric M3’s most important technical details. The ZA0 will use four electric motors, with one powering each wheel. Preliminary figures point to about 838 horsepower and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque, with a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in under three seconds.

All-wheel drive will come standard, but this won’t be a conventional xDrive setup. BMW engineers have developed a system that can independently control torque at each wheel. The front axle can also be completely disconnected, allowing the electric M3 to operate in rear-wheel-drive mode.

The electric M3 will use a dedicated high-performance battery with more than 100 kWh of usable energy. Based on BMW’s sixth-generation battery technology, the pack features cylindrical cells and a housing integrated into the vehicle’s structure. An 800-volt electrical architecture will support DC fast charging at up to 420 kW. BMW is targeting the ability to add approximately 217 miles (350 kilometers) of range in just 10 minutes under ideal conditions. The preliminary WLTP range target stands at around 404 miles (650 kilometers) or roughly 300 miles per EPA.

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Of course, the electric M3 won’t rely on impressive numbers alone to convince traditional M enthusiasts. BMW is also developing simulated gear changes and an M-specific soundscape to make the driving experience more engaging. Drivers will have several selectable driving modes, with the electronics offering extensive control over how the four motors deliver their power.

BMW is also making an interesting material choice by replacing carbon fiber with flax-based natural-fiber composites in selected components. The move isn’t simply about giving the electric M3 a greener image. Developed with Swiss company Bcomp, the material offers similar stiffness and strength characteristics suitable for high-performance applications while reducing the environmental footprint of production. It also has a more favorable end-of-life profile than conventional carbon fiber, which is notoriously difficult to recycle.

The arrival of the electric ZA0 doesn’t spell the end of the combustion-powered M3. BMW is also working on a new-generation gasoline model, internally known as the G84, which is expected to arrive in 2028 with an updated version of the familiar S58 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six.

The video’s timing is no coincidence, as BMW’s first fully electric M car will make its world debut at CES in Las Vegas in January 2027.

Video: PrototypeHunters / YouTube