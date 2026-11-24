Currently assembled in France, the reputable off-roader with B57 and B58 engines will be built in the United States from 2028.

Article Summary America accounts for 70% of global Grenadier sales.

The US-spec Grenadier uses BMW's 3.0-liter B58 gasoline inline-six, while the B57 diesel remains available in other markets.

Ineos is negotiating the sale of its Hambach factory to BYD.

BMW doesn’t make a proper off-road SUV, nor does it sell a pickup truck. However, its engines power both of those types of vehicles thanks to a partnership with Ineos Automotive. That relationship is becoming even more interesting as the British company prepares to move Grenadier production to the United States.

Ineos announced today that it plans to start building the Grenadier SUV and Quartermaster pickup in America in 2028. The United States already accounts for 70% of global Grenadier sales, making it the brand’s most important market by a considerable margin.

The company has shortlisted several potential manufacturing sites and expects to select a location within the next few months. The move is intended to improve manufacturing efficiencies and commercial performance while supporting Ineos Automotive’s worldwide expansion.

B57 And B58 Engines For Off-Road Vehicles, But Not From BMW

For BMW, the announcement is worth watching. The Grenadier isn’t just another vehicle using a BMW engine. It’s an increasingly important example of how Munich’s combustion-engine expertise extends beyond its own model lineup.

The Grenadier’s connection to BMW dates back to 2019, when the two companies announced an agreement to supply gasoline and diesel engines. At the time, Ineos was still developing its Defender-inspired off-roader under the Projekt Grenadier name. The engine choices were subsequently confirmed as the familiar B58 gasoline and B57 diesel.

Both are 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six units, giving Ineos access to proven powertrains without developing expensive engines from scratch. Series production eventually started in October 2022 at the former Smart factory in Hambach, France, with the Grenadier becoming one of the more unusual vehicles powered by BMW hardware. A year later, the same engines found their way into the Quartermaster pickup.

There’s even been talk of a BMW V8-powered Grenadier. INEOS previously developed a prototype using General Motors’ 6.2-liter V8, but a report claimed that a production version could potentially switch to BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. Nothing has been confirmed for series production, though.

A Missed Opportunity For BMW?

That makes the partnership more significant than a one-off engine-supply deal. BMW’s six-cylinder engines now power an entire family of rugged utility vehicles that BMW itself doesn’t offer. There had been rumors of a Mercedes G-Class competitor, but the project may have been axed early on.

As a refresher, the Grenadier’s B58 produces 281 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) in US specification. The diesel B57 delivers 245 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) in markets where the oil-burner is available. Both engines work with an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF and a permanent four-wheel-drive system.

For now, Ineos hasn’t mentioned any changes to its engine-supply agreement with BMW. Nor has it announced plans to replace the B58 and B57 as part of the American expansion. The powertrain lineup therefore remains unchanged for now.

It’s also important to distinguish between vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing. Moving Grenadier production to the United States doesn’t automatically mean BMW will start building its six-cylinder engines there. BMW makes the B58 and B57 at the Steyr plant in Austria.