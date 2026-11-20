Japan got 30 of the 99 ALPINA B8 GTs at about ¥35 million each. This owner compares his 625-hp G16 Gran Coupe to his old ALPINA B6.

Article Summary Japan received 30 of the 99 B8 GTs, priced at ¥34.95 million with left-hand drive and ¥35.4 million with right-hand drive.

Its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 comes from the B5 GT and makes 625 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), the most of any ALPINA.

His delivery kit had four LAVALINA leather bags instead of the two ALPINA promised, plus a Carl F. Bucherer watch numbered to match the car.

Noriyasu Aikyo owns one of the 99 examples of the ALPINA B8 GT, the last model ALPINA released before BMW took over the brand, and he drives it to work. He took delivery of car No. 36 in Japan in April 2026, and has covered about 9,000 km (5,600 miles) in seven months. Aikyo has been a committed BMW enthusiast for years. He still owns an E92 M3 and an E46 318Ci that he has heavily modified for track days, and he came to the B8 GT from an ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe. He shared his story with BMWBLOG along with his own photos of the car. The same car also appeared in a recent road test by Seiji Tanaka for Toyo Keizai Online.

The B8 GT is the send-off for the ALPINA B8, which is based on the G16 8 Series Gran Coupe. ALPINA revealed it in January 2025 as a tribute to founder Burkard Bovensiepen, who died in 2023. Japan received 30 of the 99 cars. Tanaka points out that the B8 GT wasn’t sold in North America, which is how nearly a third of the run ended up in Japan. Japanese prices were ¥34.95 million with left-hand drive and ¥35.4 million with right-hand drive, including consumption tax. In Germany, the B8 GT started at €225,000.

How He Ended Up With One Of Japan’s 30 Cars

Aikyo wanted a B8 from the day ALPINA unveiled the original B8 Gran Coupe. Once BMW announced it was buying the ALPINA brand and the end of 8 Series production came into view, he went to his ALPINA dealer, only to learn that orders for the regular B8 had already closed. The dealer did have a lead: ALPINA might build one final version of the car, possibly called the B8 GT.

It did, and Aikyo got one. His car is finished in Skyscraper Grey, an easy choice given what’s in his garage. His B6 Gran Coupe was Space Grey, his E92 M3 is Space Grey, and his E46 318Ci was repainted in BMW Individual Pure Metal Silver. By the time he specified the car, few options were left, so he added the glass sunroof and the Bowers & Wilkins sound system. He says the appeal of the B8 GT, for him, is its understatement, not drama.

Why The B8 GT Feels Like A Greatest-Hits Album

Aikyo suspects ALPINA developed the B8 GT on a relatively short timetable, and he points to the hardware. The B5 GT, B3 GT, and B4 GT each got wheels with GT-specific identification, while the B8 GT carries over the familiar 21-inch ALPINA Classic wheels. The engine comes straight from the B5 GT. Apart from the carbon fiber aero parts, he says, the B8 GT feels mechanically like the final evolution of the original B8 rather than a new model. The timeline fits his theory: the B8 GT debuted in January 2025, and the 99th car left BMW’s Dingolfing plant before the end of that year.

The engine is the last evolution of ALPINA’s version of the N63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. It makes 625 hp (466 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), the highest figures in ALPINA’s history, up from 612 hp (457 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) in the regular B8. The extra output comes from a less restrictive intake, two new airboxes, and revised engine management and boost pressure. The 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) time drops from 3.4 to 3.3 seconds, and top speed rises from 324 km/h (201 mph) to 330 km/h (205 mph).

What ALPINA Changed Under The Skin

Tanaka’s report lists the smaller changes ALPINA made for the GT:

New software for the ZF eight-speed automatic to handle the extra torque, plus improved launch control

A more rear-biased torque split from the transfer case and revised software for the electronically controlled differential

A new center silencer that changes the exhaust note

ALPINA’s high-performance brakes as standard, with multi-piece floating, drilled, ventilated discs and high-friction pads (an option on other ALPINA models)

A dome bulkhead strut that stiffens the front end, with rear-wheel steering as standard

Like every B8, the GT also sits higher than the BMW it’s based on. At 1,428 mm (56.2 inches), it’s 21 mm (0.8 inch) taller than the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe. Tanaka explains that ALPINA raised the car slightly to make room for its underbody aero and extra cooling: three external coolers, a larger transmission oil cooler, and an intercooler system with a much bigger cooling area. The B8 GT is 5,092 mm (200.5 inches) long and weighs 2,175 kg (4,795 lb).

None of that is radical, and Aikyo doesn’t think it needed to be. “Rather than introducing radical new engineering, the B8 GT appears to bring together the finest elements of ALPINA’s existing work,” he wrote in the account he shared with BMWBLOG. “And perhaps that is precisely what makes it such an appropriate final chapter.”

The Details You Only Notice Up Close

Most of what’s exclusive to the GT is visual. The carbon fiber pieces are the air ducts in the front bumper, the side dive planes, the air breather trim, and a new rear diffuser. The ALPINA deco stripe comes in a GT-only shade called Carbon Metallic. Aikyo says that in person it looks like a black stripe with a faint metallic sparkle. ALPINA Blue and ALPINA Green were the standard colors, five special colors were also offered, and 20 cars were available in two-tone paint.

The wheels carry over from the B8, as Aikyo noted, but they get their own finish. The forged 21-inch ALPINA Classics are polished to a mirror-like sheen and then covered with a matte clear coat, and the center caps are machined from solid aluminum.

Inside, Burkard Bovensiepen’s signature appears on the upper front seatbacks, the cupholder lid, and the door sill plates. Stainless steel plates carry the car’s serial number in both the cabin and the engine bay. LAVALINA leather, ALPINA’s top-grade naturally tanned hide, was an option.

How Does The B8 GT Compare To His Old ALPINA B6?

Aikyo says the B8 GT is more comfortable and more stable than his old B6 Gran Coupe, and a lot more exciting to drive. He didn’t expect an ALPINA to go in that direction. He noticed the transmission first. The B6 occasionally gave a slight shift shock, never bothersome but noticeable. In the B8 GT, even that is gone. The engine surprised him more. The B6 stayed smooth and refined all the way to the redline, which he describes as almost too polite. The B8 GT gets more eager as the revs climb, and the exhaust note gets louder and more aggressive with them. “It genuinely feels like the engine of a sports car,” he wrote. “Is an ALPINA really supposed to be this exciting?”

He also prefers the seats. The B6 had luxury-oriented seats, while the B8 GT gets more supportive seats based on BMW’s M Sport design. His one gripe is that ALPINA never offered the B8 GT with the M model-based seats from the B5 GT. He would have ordered them.

The Delivery Came With More Bags Than Promised

ALPINA said each B8 GT would come with two LAVALINA leather weekender bags. Aikyo got four: two each of two different designs. The kit also included a surprisingly substantial aluminum box for the keys and a B8 GT key ring styled after ALPINA’s 50th-anniversary piece. There was also a chronograph developed with Swiss watchmaker Carl F. Bucherer. The watch is based on Bucherer’s Manero Flyback and, like the car, limited to 99. Its caseback is laser-engraved with a pattern that mimics the B8 GT’s tires. On Aikyo’s set, the number 36 appears on the watch, the luggage, and the key case.

When he collected the car, the accessories covered most of the dealership table. “I felt as though I had been invited to a celebration of the ALPINA brand itself,” he wrote.

What Happened To ALPINA After The B8 GT?

For six decades, ALPINA took bodies supplied by BMW and gave them its own engine, transmission, and suspension tuning, plus its own interiors and exteriors. That ended with 2025. BMW took over the ALPINA trademark on January 1, 2026, and relaunched it as BMW ALPINA, a standalone brand in the BMW Group next to BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce.

Aikyo sees the B8 GT as an unusually dignified ending. Most brands, he argues, reach the end after their identity has faded and their products have lost their appeal, and a sale or closure caps a long decline. ALPINA got to finish with a car that stood for everything it had always done. “Very few automotive brands have the opportunity to bring their independent history to such a dignified conclusion,” he wrote.

That’s a kind reading of a sale that the family itself tied, back in 2022, to the growing risks facing small-series manufacturers. It holds up for the car, though. ALPINA’s last release before the handover was a 625-hp grand tourer with its founder’s signature on the door sills.

Why No. 36 Gets Driven To Work Every Day

Aikyo has no plans to store the car as a collector’s piece. He uses it for his daily commute, and he suspects his is one of the more frequently driven B8 GTs in Japan. To him, the car’s rarity is a reason to drive it. The engine, the chassis, and the details ALPINA spent decades refining were made to be used. When Tanaka borrowed the car, about four months after delivery, the odometer read 4,771 km (2,965 miles). Roughly three months later, Aikyo puts it at about 9,000 km, so if anything the pace has picked up. “After all, what better way could there be to celebrate the final ALPINA than to drive it?” he wrote.

At that rate, No. 36 will pass 15,000 km (about 9,300 miles) around the first anniversary of its delivery. Some collectors will wince at that number. But ALPINA built this car to cover long distances fast and in comfort, and that’s exactly the kind of wear it should get.

[Photo: Mitomu Kogahara / Courtesy of Noriyasu Aikyo]