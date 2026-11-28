Article Summary The X5 40d xDrive M Sport went on sale in Japan on November 27 as the only launch model. The electric iX5 could follow later in 2027.

Japan’s diesel X5 gives up 86 horsepower to the U.S. gasoline X5 40 xDrive but gains 66 lb-ft of torque.

At ¥13.11 million, the new X5 starts just ¥130,000 above Japan’s outgoing three-row Final Edition, which also came with a diesel.

BMW designed the fifth-generation X5 to accommodate five kinds of powertrain. But you’d never know it from a visit to a Japanese BMW dealer. The new X5 went on sale across Japan on November 27 with exactly one model on the price sheet, the X5 40d xDrive M Sport. It’s a six-cylinder diesel with a little electric assistance, and BMW scheduled the first deliveries for the same day it opened the order books.

BMW Japan lists the right-hand-drive X5 at ¥13,110,000, including consumption tax. That buys you M Sport trim, all-wheel drive, and an eight-speed automatic. With many of the most desirable options already included, picking out an X5 in Japan means you more or less skip straight to the paint colors.

The Diesel Makes More Torque Than America’s Gas Six

Neither diesel nor hybrids have a particularly sporting reputation. But torque has always been a strong suit, so it makes sense to see the diesel-hybrid X5 with more torque than its gas counterpart—670 Nm, or around 494 pound-feet. The diesel does most of the heavy lifting on its own, producing 650 Nm, or 479 lb-ft, before the electric assist enters the picture. Combined output for the 3.0-liter diesel inline-six and 48-volt mild-hybrid system comes to 230 kW, equivalent to 308 horsepower in U.S. terms, or 313 metric horsepower.

For a little perspective, the gasoline X5 40 xDrive sold in America makes 394 horsepower and 428 lb-ft. Japan’s diesel gives up 86 horsepower but gains 66 lb-ft of torque. And while the word “hybrid” now covers quite a bit of ground in BMW’s catalog, this is still a mild hybrid rather than a PHEV. The electric motor lends a hand to the diesel, which is still very much the reason to buy the 40d.

Little Else Changes For Japan’s X5

While the powertrain is certainly newsworthy—particularly for us U.S. diesel fans—there’s little else changed from any other G65. The diesel in Japan’s X5 is identical to the one sold in the rest of the world, including Europe. The price translates to roughly $82,162 USD, and the same car runs you around £85,885 in the U.K., including a £13,770 VAT.

Worldwide, BMW’s plans for the Spartanburg-built X5 span gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric, and eventually hydrogen power. Eventually, the all-electric iX5 is expected to come to Japan, but likely not until later in 2027. Either way, the G65 X5’s presence in any capacity is good news for Japanese X5 fans: the last X5 they saw was now nearly six months ago, the Final Edition X5 that came with both a loaded-up options list and a price to match. That SUV cost ¥12,980,000 to start and even came with three rows of seats. It, too, was a diesel, which perhaps partially explains the brand’s decision to launch the Japanese G65 solely as a diesel hybrid.