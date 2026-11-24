Aimed at children aged 12 to 36 months, the fifth-generation Baby Racer is made in Germany and powered entirely by little legs.

Article Summary The fifth-generation BMW Baby Racer has a blow-molded polyethylene body, a neoprene seat cover and quiet rubber tires.

It's meant for children aged 12 to 36 months, with a maximum load of 23 kilograms (51 pounds).

It's currently available only in blue, but a gray one is planned and it'll even have working lights.

BMW’s smallest cars don’t have combustion engines, electric motors, or even pedals, but they’re arguably among the brand’s longest-running lifestyle products. The Baby Racer has been part of the BMW universe for decades, and the German automaker still sells miniature ride-on cars designed to introduce children to the joy of driving.

Now in its fifth generation, the Baby Racer takes inspiration from the Neue Klasse iX3, showing that BMW is keen to keep its smallest customers up to date with the latest developments. It has a durable yet lightweight body made from blow-molded polyethylene, complemented by a neoprene seat cover and rubber tires designed to roll quietly. Finished in blue, the miniature car is made in Germany and costs £135 in the UK, including VAT.

Designed for children between 12 and 36 months old, the Baby Racer V can carry a maximum load of 23 kilograms (50.7 pounds). BMW recommends using it indoors, in private yards, or on other flat surfaces in safe environments. It’s not certified for road use, so little drivers will need to keep their ambitions off public roads. As with any ride-on toy, adult supervision and a safe environment are essential.

The Pricier Version Adds Working Lights, But Batteries Cost Extra

BMW is also preparing a more expensive version of the Baby Racer V, finished in grey and equipped with working front and rear lights. Listed as “Coming Soon” on BMW’s UK lifestyle store, it carries a £189 price tag, making it £54 more expensive than the standard blue version. And no, batteries are not included.

The Baby Racer has always tracked the design language of its full-size siblings, from the early generations to the kidney-grille era. Adopting the iX3’s look keeps that pattern. It will be interesting to see whether additional colors and a Motorsport variant follow, as they did with the IV. Until then, some of these will likely become the first BMW a future M owner ever drives, straight out of the box under the Christmas tree.

More Than 30 Years Of BMW Baby Racer Ride-On Cars

Looking back, the previous-generation BMW Baby Racer IV arrived in 2023, bringing a surprisingly faithful interpretation of the brand’s then-current design language to a toy car. The miniature model featured an oversized kidney grille inspired by the G80 M3 and G82 M4.

BMW even added simulated dual exhaust tips, a fake infotainment screen displaying M-specific iDrive 8 graphics, and a pretend start/stop button. Available in black, white, and blue, with contrasting soft-seat upholstery, it also came with a three-spoke steering wheel, a working horn, and extra-quiet tires made from recycled materials.

Ultimately, the Baby Racer reminds us that BMW’s relationship with its customers can start long before they get their driving licenses. After more than 30 years and five generations, the little ride-on car has become one of the more enduring products in the Lifestyle Collection.